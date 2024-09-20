Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance during a Republican rally in Ohio in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Trump’s actions and rhetoric reflect what researchers call “hegemonic” masculinity, emphasising dominance, control, hyper-competitiveness and upholding traditional gender roles. In this version of masculinity, “manly” men should dominate over women and “weaker” men, especially LGBTQ+ people.

JD Vance may be less crass than Trump, but he also reflects a version of hegemonic masculinity. Insulting women has become a calling card for him. Vance has made disparaging remarks about the country being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies” – specifically Kamala Harris. He’s indicated that women who pursue high-level education and careers instead of bearing children are “miserable” and that childless women should have less of a say in directing the country. He’s included Pete Buttigieg – the openly gay transportation secretary – and liberal economist Paul Krugman among the “childless cat ladies” he derides.

Harris’ running mate Tim Walz presents a contrast, reflecting what researchers have described as “inclusive” masculinity: emphasising respect for women, emotional openness, equality and inclusion of traditionally marginalised men, and less concern about presenting as “manly”. Most obviously, he’s comfortable playing second fiddle to a woman of colour. Also, while he was a high school teacher and gridiron coach, he became the advisor to the school’s club for LGBTQ+ students. In his speech at the recent Democratic National Convention, he was visibly emotional when speaking of his family. Walz frames service and support as strength: “Real strength isn’t about how loud you shout, but how much you lift up others.”

Polls show a significant gender divide in the support for the two tickets, with men favouring Trump and women favouring Harris. The divide is even greater among young male and female voters. Polls asking New Zealanders and Australians who they support in the US elections suggest a similar gender divide.

Some of this difference is likely policy based – the two campaigns have very different stances on women’s reproductive health, for example – but part is no doubt style and outright sexism.

The alternative versions of masculinity that these candidates are modelling have impact beyond politics, and they have relevance for us here in New Zealand. We may not be proud of it, but toxic masculinity is alive and well in Aotearoa. We have the highest rate of intimate partner violence against women in the OECD, and men in New Zealand are twice as likely as women to commit suicide – both problems pointing to challenges that men and boys face and the impact of those challenges on wider society.

Studies show Kiwi men often feel bound by hegemonic masculinity norms and struggle to confide in others for emotional support. Sarah McKenzie and her colleagues at the Suicide and Mental Health Research Group, University of Otago, wrote that, “Social expectations regarding men’s behaviour can deter men from seeking social support from other men. Many [feel] the weight of social taboos in their social connections with other men, feeling unable to disclose their personal problems or feelings. Others experienced the ‘policing’ of their behaviour by other men who deemed it to be unmasculine.”

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota speaks at a campaign rally for his introduction as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate at the Liacouras Centre in Philadelphia. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

There are groups in New Zealand trying to help men and boys move in a more positive direction. Organisations such as Essentially Men, in which I am actively involved, work to help men break out of this restrictive mould, as their website states: “There is another way”.

“The codes of masculinity are changing and men are learning to go beyond the traditional mateship of pubs, clubs and sports. Increasingly men are getting together to examine who they are and what’s important to them. In a safe environment, you can explore the diversity that is available to men in today’s society.”

Similarly, New Zealand’s White Ribbon Trust is part of the international White Ribbon Campaign, a global movement working to end male violence against women and girls. The Trust “aims to flip the script of ‘boys will be boys’ and focus on all the great qualities boys and men can demonstrate if that’s what they are taught.” They promote “healthy masculinity” which, among other things, includes “being kind, empathetic and finding peaceful resolutions to problems”.

Trump, Vance and Walz are presenting themselves to the electorate as strong leaders – and strong men. Elections are more than just a battle for ballots. In this case, it is a contest for the hearts of boys and men, who will be lifted up to embrace empathy, equality and integrity or fall under the weight of outdated, toxic ideals.