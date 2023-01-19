PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern has stunned the country by announcing her shock resignation as Prime Minister - effective from next month.

Ardern told her Labour colleagues this morning that she was quitting after five and half years in the top job.

She choked back tears today as she revealed her decision to media.

Speaking about her family she said she was looking forward to being there when her daughter Neve started primary school.

“And so to Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year.

She will also marry partner Clarke Gayford, after a Covid lockdown had forced the cancellation of their nuptials.

“And to Clarke, let’s finally get married.”

Labour to choose new PM on Sunday, Robertson doesn’t want top job

A caucus vote will take place on Sunday to decide on a new party leader - and new Prime Minister. Grant Robertson told Ardern he would not be putting his name forward to be PM.

Ardern insisted her team was well-placed to take the country forward and contest the election, which she announced would be on Saturday October 14.

“I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election but because I believe we can and will.”

Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford leave the press conference together on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said there was no secret scandal behind her resignation. “I am human. We give as much as we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

Her final day as Prime Minister will be February 7.

‘Clarke, let’s finally get married: Jacinda Ardern’s full statement

Today I have two important announcements to make.

The first, is the election date.

Under the last government, the practice began of sharing the election date at the beginning of election year.

Early announcements allow for planning and preparation by the Electoral Commission, agencies, and political parties, and is, I believe, best practice. That’s why in 2020 we announced at the beginning of election year, and I do so again today.

The General Election for 2023 will be held on Saturday the 14th of October.

In setting this date, I have considered the advice of the Electoral Commission, Public Holidays and school holidays, the advance voting periods, and important events and fixtures. I believe this date best accommodates each of these factors.

Consideration of the date over the summer, and the impending election and new political term has also given me time for reflection.

I am entering now my sixth year in office. And for each of those years, I have given my absolute all.

I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging. You cannot, and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus, a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.

This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term - because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that.

And so today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election and that my term as Prime Minister will conclude no later than the 7th of February.

This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life. But it has also had its challenges.

Amongst an agenda focused on housing, child poverty and climate change, we encountered a major biosecurity incursion, a domestic terror event, a major natural disaster, a global pandemic and an economic crisis. The decisions that had to be made have been continual, and they have been weighty.

But I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job!

I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not.

I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple.

But I absolutely believe and know, there are others around me who do.

We achieved a huge amount in the last five years. And I am so proud of that.

We are in a fundamentally different place on climate change than where we were, with ambitious targets and a plan to achieve them.

We have turned around child poverty statistics and made the most significant increases in welfare and the state housing stock we’ve seen in many decades.

We’ve made it easier to access education and training, improved the pay and conditions of workers, and shifted our settings towards a high wage, high skilled economy.

And we’ve worked hard to make progress on issues around our national identity, and I believe that teaching history in schools and celebrating our own indigenous national holiday will all make a difference for years to come.

And we’ve done that while responding to some of the biggest threats to the health and economic wellbeing of our nation arguably since World War Two.

The team that has done all that, they have been some of the best people I have ever had the privilege of working with, and they are well placed to take us forward as we continue to focus on our economic recovery with one of the strongest economies in the world.

They are also a team who are incredibly well placed to contest the next election. In fact, I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election, but because I believe we can and will, and we need a fresh set of shoulders for that challenge.

I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so called “real” reason was. I can tell you, that what I am sharing today is it.

The only interesting angle you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, that I am human. Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time.

And for me, it’s time.

I intend to remain the Member for Mt Albert through till April. This will give me a bit of time in the electorate before I depart, and also spare them and the country a by-election.

Beyond that, I have no plan. No next steps. All I know is that whatever I do, I will try and find ways to keep working for New Zealand and that I am looking forward to spending time with my family again - arguably, they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us.

And so to Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year.

And to Clarke, let’s finally get married.

Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford after she shock announcement that she is quitting as Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

As for the next Labour Leader. The caucus has seven days to ascertain whether one individual holds more than 2/3rds of the caucus support.

Caucus has today agreed that a vote will occur in three days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January. If a leader is successfully elected, I will issue my resignation soon after to the Governor General, and a new Prime Minister will be sworn in.

If no one is able to garner this level of support within caucus, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

My opportunity to thank the many people I need to, will likely come in April when I depart Parliament, 15 years after having been sworn in.

Till then, I see my role to help the Labour Party, who I consider my family, navigate this next phase. And then, to leave the next colleague who takes on this role, all the space they need to make their mark.

For my part, I want to finish with a simple thank you to New Zealanders for giving me this opportunity to serve, and to take on what has and will always be the greatest role in my life.

I hope in return I leave behind a belief that you can be kind, but strong. Empathetic, but decisive. Optimistic, but focused.

That you can be your own kind of leader - one that knows when it’s time to go.

Grant Robertson will not seek PM role: His full statement

I am not putting myself forward to be a candidate for the leadership of the Labour Party. In 2014 when I failed to secure the leadership of the Party for the second time I indicated that I would not put myself forward again. My position has not changed.

I have been a close up witness to the extraordinary work that Jacinda has done as leader and Prime Minister.

The level of intensity and commitment required of Prime Minister is an order of magnitude greater than any other role. It is a job that you must unequivocally want to do in order to do it the justice it deserves. I have every confidence that there are colleagues within the Caucus who are both capable of doing the role, and have the desire to take it on. They will have my full support.

It is a privilege to be Minister of Finance. I recognise that as the country faces a challenging economic environment, experience, stability and continuity are critical. I remain absolutely committed to fulfilling that role, or any other one the new Leader will ask me to undertake. I am also committed to running in the 2023 election to help secure a further term for a Labour led government.

I will not be making any further comment on the leadership until the process has concluded.

It has been the honour of my working life to have supported Jacinda as Minister of Finance and as Deputy Prime Minister. Her intellect, judgement and empathy mark her out as one of New Zealand’s finest Leaders. I believe that history will judge her tenure as Prime Minister as a period where New Zealand not only weathered many storms, but also made huge progress in becoming a stronger, fairer and more inclusive nation. As a colleague, a friend and a New Zealander I am incredibly grateful for her service and commitment and wish her every joy and success in the future.

Reaction to bombshell announcement

On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand.



She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) January 19, 2023

It’s my privilege to have served with @jacindaardern and to have witnessed her strength, intellect and humanity as she lead us through the pandemic. Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives. — Ayesha Verrall (@drayeshaverrall) January 19, 2023





Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.



She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.



Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me. pic.twitter.com/QJ64mNCJMI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 19, 2023

Thanks @jacindaardern .. you’ve been one hell of a boss. The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou. pic.twitter.com/UJ402Cg4uj — Tāmati Coffey (@tamaticoffey) January 19, 2023



