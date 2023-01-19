PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister has today announced she will stand down on February 7 and will not be seeking re-election.

The Labour leader said she would be stepping down as she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job.

“I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice,” she told New Zealanders during a press conference from the Caucus retreat in Napier.

“I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”

She made the announcement choking back tears.

“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. Photo / Warren Buckland

The news shocked New Zealanders and people overseas, who immediately took to social media to post their messages to and about Ardern.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on Twitter that “Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength.”

“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” he added.

“Jacinda Ardern showed the world that a small country could be a leader internationally; a leader in decency and in building bridges between people, cultures and religions at home and abroad,” wrote Mike Rann, chair of the Climate Group and former South Australia Premier. “She also deserves enormous credit for her government’s management of the Covid 19 crisis.”

In the UK, Kiwi journalist and Daily Mail columnist Dan Wootton, who has long been outspoken against Ardern’s policies, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, said that Ardern resigned “knowing full well she was about to be brutally booted from office”.

News of Ardern’s resignation has been making global headlines since the Prime Minister’s announcement.

The Washington Post pointed out that “Ardern won global praise for her leadership style during the coronavirus pandemic and the Christchurch terrorist attack”.

Ardern also announced this year’s election will be on Saturday, October 14.

She will stay as an MP of Mt Albert until April to avoid the need for a byelection. Ardern also said she has no plans beyond that as yet, and is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

- More to come.