Who will get free school lunches: North Island (except Wellington)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched the free school lunch programme at Flaxmere Primary School in February this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

North Island schools getting free school lunches (excluding Wellington) are:

Categories: self-managing (will manage their own lunches), group (tender offered to supply a group of schools), panel (schools will select a supplier from an approved panel), declined (declined to participate), undecided. (Current decile in brackets). Private schools are not eligible.

Far North District

Starting Feb 2021

Ahipara School (decile 2) - panel

Awanui School (2) - panel

Bay of Islands College (2) - self-managing

Broadwood Area School (1) - self-managing

Herekino School (2) - panel

Horeke School (1) - panel

Kāeo School (2) - panel

Kaikohe Christian School (2) - Far North group

Kaikohe East School (1) - panel

Kaikohe Intermediate (1) - panel

Kaikohe West School (1) - panel

Kaingaroa School, Kaitāia (3) - self-managing

Kaitāia Abundant Life School (2) - panel

Kaitāia College (2) - panel

Kaitāia Intermediate (1) - Far North group

Kaitāia School (1) - panel

Karetu School (2) - Far North group

Kawakawa Primary School (2) - panel

Mangonui School (3) - panel

Matauri Bay School (2) - self-managing

Moerewa School (1) - panel

Motatau School (1) - panel

Ngataki School (1) - panel

Northland College (1) - Far North group

Ōhaeawai School (3) - panel

Ōkaihau College (2) - Far North group

Ōkaihau Primary School (4) - Far North group

Ōmanaia School (1) - Far North group

Ōpononi Area School (1) - panel

Ōruaiti School (2) - Far North group

Oturu School (1) - panel

Pamapuria School (2) - panel

Paparore School (3) - panel

Peria School (2) - self-managing

Pompallier Catholic School (3) - panel

Pukenui School, Kaitāia (3) - panel

Pukepoto School (1) - panel

Rāwene School (3) - panel

Taipa Area School (2) - panel

Tautoro School (1) - self-managing

Te Hāpua School (1) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe (1) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro (1) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere (2) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Tonga o Hokianga (2) - Far North group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whangaroa (2) - panel

Te Kura o Hata Maria, Pawarenga (1) - self-managing

Te Kura o Hato Hohepa Te Kamura (1) - panel

Te Kura o Te Kao (2) - panel

Te Kura o Waikare (1) - panel

Te Rangi Aniwaniwa (1) - panel

Tōtara North School (2) - panel

Waiharara School (1) - self-managing

Waimā School (1) - Far North group

Whangaroa College (1) - self-managing

Not listed: Bay of Islands International Academy (decile 6), Kerikeri High School (6), Kerikeri Primary School (5), Kohukohu School (2), Mangamuka School (1), Maromaku School (3), Ōpua School (5), Oromahoe School (6), Paihia School (4), Pakaraka School (1), Riverview School (7), Russell School (5), Te Kura o Mātihetihe (1), Te Kura Taumata o Panguru (1), Unawera School (2).

Whangārei District

Starting Feb 2021

Hikurangi School (2) - panel

Kamo High School (4) - panel

Kamo Intermediate (5) - panel

Manaia View School (1) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Mangakahia Area School (3) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Morningside School (3) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Pakōtai School (2) - self-managing

Poroti School (3) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Portland School (1) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Raurimu Avenue School (3) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Ruakaka School (4) - self-managing

Te Kāpehu Whetū (3) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rawhiti Roa (1) - self-managing

Te Kura o Ōtāngarei (1) - panel

Tikipunga High School (2) - self-managing

Tikipunga Primary School (1) - panel

Tōtara Grove School (2) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Whangārei Intermediate (4) - panel

Whangaruru School (1) - self-managing

Whau Valley School (2) - panel

Declined: Blomfield Specialist School (3), Hora Hora School (2).

Not listed: Bream Bay College (5), Christian Renewal School (4), Excellere College (5), Glenbervie School (8), Hukerenui School (5), Hurupaki School (8), Kamo School (5), Kaurihohore School (7), Kōkopu School (8), Matarau School (8), Maungakaramea School (5), Maungatāpere School (9), Maunu School (8), Ngunguru School (7), One Tree Point School (4), Onerahi School (4), Ōtāika Valley School (4), Parua Bay School (9), Pompallier Catholic College (7), Purua School (7), St Francis Xavier Catholic School (6), Tauaroa Area School (6), Te Horo School, Whangārei (2), Waiotira School (3), Waipū School (7), Whananaki School (4), Whangārei Adventist Christian School (3), Whangārei Boys' High School (5), Whangārei Girls' High School (5), Whangārei Heads School (8), Whangārei School (4).

Kaipara District

Starting Feb 2021

Aranga School (4) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Dargaville High School (3) - self-managing

Dargaville Intermediate (3) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Dargaville Primary School (4) - panel

Kaihu Valley School (2) - self-managing

Kaiwaka School (4) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Ōtamatea High School (4) - self-managing

Pouto School (2) - panel

Selwyn Park School (1) - Whangārei-Kaipara group

Te Kōpuru School (2) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngaringaomatariki (2) - panel

Tinopai School (1) - self-managing

Not listed: Arapōhue School (2), Mangawhai Beach School (6), Matakohe School (4), Maungaturoto School (5), Paparoa School (5), Ruawai College (4), Ruawai Primary School (3), St Joseph's Catholic School Dargaville (4), Tangiteroria School (7), Tangowahine School (4).

Rodney Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Parakai School (3) - panel

Rodney College (4) - panel

Wellsford School (3) - panel

Woodhill School (6) - panel

Not listed: Ahuroa School (9), Coatesville School (10), Dairy Flat School (10), Hare Krishna School (5), Helensville School (5), Horizon School (6), Huapai District School (9), Kaipara College (7), Kaipara Flats School (9), Kaukapakapa School (7), Leigh School (7), Mahurangi College (7), Matakana School (9), Matua Ngaru School (9), Pakiri School (4), Riverhead School (9), Snells Beach School (6), Tapora School (5), Tauhoa School (6), Taupaki School (9), Tomarata School (5), Waimauku School (10), Wainui School (9), Waioneke School (4), Waitoki School (8), Warkworth School (7).

Hibiscus & Bays Local Board

Not listed: Browns Bay School (10), Glamorgan School (10), Gulf Harbour School (10), KingsWay School (9), Long Bay College (10), Long Bay School (10), Mairangi Bay School (10), Murrays Bay Intermediate (10), Murrays Bay School (10), Northcross Intermediate (10), Ōrewa College (9), Ōrewa North School (7), Ōrewa School (9), Red Beach School (9), Sherwood School (10), Silverdale School (10), St John's School Mairangi Bay (10), Stanmore Bay School (8), Stella Maris Primary School (9), Torbay School (10), Whangaparāoa School (9), Whangaparāoa College (9).

Upper Harbour Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Te Kura Kauapapa Māori o Te Raki Paewhenua (6) - self-managing

Not listed: Albany Junior High School (10), Albany School (9), Albany Senior High School (10), Greenhithe School (10), Hobsonville Point Primary School (10), Hobsonville Point Secondary School (10), Hobsonville School (7), Marina View School (8), Oteha Valley School (9), Pinehill School Browns Bay (8), Rangitoto College (10), Ridgeview School (9), Timatanga Community School (6),Upper Harbour Primary School (10), Vanguard Military School (3), Westminster Christian School (8), Whenuapai School (9).

Kaipātiki Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Onepoto School (1) - panel

Not listed: Bayview School (7), Beach Haven School (4), Birkdale Intermediate (6), Birkdale North School (5), Birkdale Primary School (5), Birkenhead College (6), Birkenhead School (9), Chelsea School (10), Glenfield College (6), Glenfield Intermediate (6), Glenfield Primary School (5), Kauri Park School (7), Mānuka Primary School (6), Marlborough School (7), Northcote College (7), Northcote Intermediate (6), Northcote School (9), St Mary's School Northcote (8), Sunnybrae Normal School (7), Target Road School (6), Verran Primary School (8), Wairau Valley Specialist School (8), Willow Park School (9), Windy Ridge School (7).

Devonport-Takapuna Local Board

Not listed: Bayswater School (10), Belmont Intermediate (10), Belmont School (10), Campbells Bay School (10), Carmel College (9), Devonport Primary School (10), Forrest HillSchool (8), Hauraki School (10), Milford School (9), Rosmini College (9), St Joseph's Catholic School Takapuna (9), St Leo's Catholic School Devonport (10), Stanley Bay School (10), Sunnynook School (8), Takapuna Grammar School (10), Takapuna Normal Intermediate (9), Takapuna School (8), Vauxhall School (10), Wairau Intermediate (7), Westlake Boys' High School (9), Westlake Girls' High School (9), Wilson School (9).

Waitākere Ranges Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Prospect School (2) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi (3) - panel

Not listed: Glen Eden Intermediate (7), Glen Eden Primary School (3), Henderson Valley School (4), Kaurilands School (8), Kōnini School (5), Laingholm School (10), Ōrātia School (9), Swanson School (3), Titirangi School (10), Waitākere School (8), Woodlands Park School (10).

Henderson-Massey Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Birdwood School (2) - panel

Colwill School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Glendene School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Henderson Intermediate (3) - Henderson-Massey group

Henderson North School (3) - Henderson-Massey group

Henderson School (3) - Henderson-Massey group

Henderson South School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Lincoln Heights School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Massey Primary School (3) - Henderson-Massey group

Middle School West Auckland (3) - panel

Pomaria Road School (3) - Henderson-Massey group

Rānui School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Royal Road School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Sunnyvale School (3) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku (4) - panel

Waitākere College (3) - panel

Waitākere Seventh Day Adventist School (3) - Henderson-Massey group

West Harbour School (2) - Henderson-Massey group

Undecided: Don Buck School (2).

Not listed: Arohanui Specialist School (4), Bruce McLaren Intermediate (2), Edmonton School (4), Flanshaw Road School (4), Freyberg Community School (5), Henderson High School (3), Holy Cross Catholic School, Henderson (3), Liston College (5), Massey High School (4), Matipo Road School (7), Peninsula Primary School (5), Rangeview Intermediate (4), Rutherford College (5), Rutherford School (5), St Dominic's Catholic College (5), St Paul's School Massey (4), Summerland Primary School (5), Te Atatū Intermediate (6), Tirimoana School (5), Westbridge Residential School (3), Western Heights School (7).

Whau Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Avondale Intermediate (2) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Glenavon School (1) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Kelston Boys' High School (3) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Kelston Girls' College (2) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Kelston Intermediate (2) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Kelston School (3) - panel

Rosebank School (2) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

St Leonards Road School (3) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Not listed: Arahoe School (5), Avondale College (4), Avondale Primary School (3), Blockhouse Bay Intermediate (5), Blockhouse Bay School (7), Chaucer School (4), Fruitvale Road School (4), Green Bay High School (8), Green Bay Primary School (7), Jireh Christian School (3), Kelston Deaf Education Centre (2), New Lynn School (4), New Windsor School (4), Oaklynn Specialist School (4), St Dominic's Catholic School (6), St Mary's Catholic School Avondale (3).

Albert-Eden Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Maungarongo (4) - self-managing

Not listed: Auckland Grammar School (9), Auckland Normal Intermediate (9), Balmoral School (9), Balmoral Seventh Day Adventist School (4), Cornwall Park District School (9), Edendale School (6), Epsom Girls' Grammar School (9), Epsom Normal School (8), Gladstone School (9), Good Shepherd School, Balmoral (7), Kohia Terrace School (9), Kōwhai Intermediate (7), Marist College (7), Marist School (8), Maungawhau School (10), Mt Albert Grammar School (7), Mt Albert School (6), Mt Eden Normal School (10), Our Lady Sacred Heart School (9), Ōwairaka District School (3), Pasadena Intermediate (8), Pt Chevalier School (10), St Francis Catholic School Pt Chevalier (7), Waterview School (3).

Waitematā Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Auckland Girls' Grammar School (3) - panel

St Paul's College, Ponsonby (2) - panel

Not listed: Bayfield School (10), Freemans Bay School (6), Grey Lynn School (9), Kadimah School (8), Marist Catholic School Herne Bay (9), Newmarket School (7), Newton Central School (8), Northern Health School (1 - residential), Parnell School (9), Ponsonby Intermediate (9), Ponsonby Primary School (10), Richmond Rd School (8), St Joseph's School Grey Lynn (4), St Mary's College Ponsonby (8), St Peter's College Epsom (8), Western Springs College (8), Westmere School (10).

Ōrākei Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Glen Taylor School (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Not listed: Baradene College (9), Churchill Park School (10), Glendowie College (10), Glendowie School (10), Kohimarama School (10), Meadowbank School (10), Michael Park School (8), Mt Carmel School Meadowbank (8), Ōrākei School (4), Remuera Intermediate (8), Sacred Heart College (8), Selwyn College (4), St Heliers School (10), St Ignatius Catholic School (10), St Joseph's School Ōrākei (6), St Michael's Catholic School (10), St Thomas School (10), Stonefields School (9), Victoria Avenue School (10).

Puketāpapa Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Hay Park School (1) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

May Rd School (1) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Wesley Intermediate (1) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Wesley Primary (1) - Puketāpapa/Waitākere Ranges/Whau group

Not listed: Central Auckland Specialist School (5), Christ the King Catholic School Ōwairaka (3), Dominion Rd School (3), Halsey Drive School (7), Hillsborough School (8), Lynfield College (6), Marshall Laing School (5), Monte Cecilia Catholic School (6), Mt Roskill Grammar School (4), Mt Roskill Intermediate (4), Mt Roskill Primary School (3), Royal Oak School (8), St Therese School Three Kings (3), Three Kings School (7), Waikōwhai Intermediate (5), Waikōwhai School (2).

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Bailey Rd School (3) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Glen Innes School (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Glenbrae School (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Ōnehunga High School (3) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Panama Rd School (1) - panel

Panmure Bridge School (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Panmure District School (2) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Point England School (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākeigroup

Royal Oak Intermediate (2) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Ruapōtaka School (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

St Joseph's Catholic School, Ōnehunga (3) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

St Pius X Catholic School, Glen Innes (1) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group

Sylvia Park School (2) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākei group\

Tāmaki College (1) - self-managing

Tāmaki School (1) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Moananui-a-Kiwa (2) - panel

Te Papapa School (2) - Maungakiekie-Tāmaki & Ōrākeigroup

Not listed: Ellerslie School (9), Ōnehunga Primary School (4), One Tree Hill College (3), Ōranga School (3), Sommerville School (5), St Mary's School Ellerslie (7), St Patrick's School Panmure (1), Stanhope Rd School (4).

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Auckland Seventh Day Adventist High School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Favona School (2) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

Jean Batten School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Kingsford School (1)- Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

Koru School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Māngere Central School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Māngere College (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Māngere East School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

McAuley High School (1) - panel

Mountain View School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Ngā Iwi School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Ōtāhuhu College (1) - panel

Ōtāhuhu Intermediate (1) - panel

Ōtāhuhu Primary School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

Pacific Advance Secondary School (1) - self-managing

Rise UP Academy (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Robertson Rd School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

Sir Douglas Bader Intermediate (1) - panel

Sir Keith Park School (1) - requested group service

Southern Cross Campus (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

St Joseph's School Ōtāhuhu (1) - negotiating to join group

St Mary MacKillop Catholic School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

Sutton Park School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu East group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Māngere (1) - panel

Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae (2) - self-managing

Viscount School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu group

Waatea School (1) - Māngere-Ōtāhuhu West group

Declined: Fairburn School, Ōtāhuhu (1)

Not listed: Al-Madinah School (2), Māngere Bridge School (3), Mt Richmond Specialist School (2), Waterlea Public School (5), Zayed College for Girls (3).

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Aorere College (2) - panel

Dawson School (1) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

De La Salle College (1) - self-managing

Ferguson Intermediate (1) - panel

Flat Bush School (1) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

Kedgley Intermediate (2) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

Kia Aroha College (1) - self-managing

Mayfield School (1) - panel

Papatoetoe East School (2) - panel

Papatoetoe High School (3) - panel

Papatoetoe Intermediate (2) - panel

Papatoetoe North School (2) - panel

Papatoetoe South School (2) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

Papatoetoe West School (2) - panel

Redoubt North School (2) - panel

Rongomai School (1) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate (1) - panel

South Auckland Seventh Day Adventist School (2) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

St John the Evangelist Catholic School, Ōtara (1) - Ōtara-Papatoetoe group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ōtara (1) - panel

Wymondley Rd School (1) - self-managing

Declined: Tangaroa College (1).

Undecided: Bairds Mainfreight Primary School (1).

Not listed: East Tāmaki School (1), Holy Cross School Papatoetoe (2), Puhinui School (3), Yendarra School (1).

Howick Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Chapel Downs School (2) - panel

Edgewater College (2) - panel

Pakuranga Intermediate (3) - panel

Riverhills School (4) - panel

Not listed: Anchorage Park School (3), Baverstock Oaks School (6), Botany Downs School (9), Botany Downs Secondary College (9), Bucklands Beach Intermediate (9), Bucklands Beach Primary School (10), Cockle Bay School (10), Elim Christian College (7), Elm Park School (5), Farm Cove Intermediate (8), Howick College (8), Howick Intermediate (4), Howick Primary School (8), Macleans College (9), Macleans Primary School (7), Mellons Bay School (10), Mission Heights Junior College (7), Mission Heights Primary School (8), Ormiston Junior College (7), Ormiston Primary School (7), Ormiston Senior College (8), Our Lady of the Sea School Howick (9), Owairoa Primary School (9), Pakuranga College (7), Pakuranga Heights School (4), Pigeon Mountain School (8), Point View School (9), Riverina School (3), Sancta Maria Catholic Primary School (5), Sancta Maria College (7), Shelly Park School (10), Somerville Intermediate (10), St Mark's School Pakuranga (6), Sunnyhills School (9), Te Uho o Te Nikau Primary School (7), Wakaaranga School (7), Willowbank School (8).

Manurewa Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Alfriston College (2) - self-managing

Clayton Park School (2) - Manurewa South group

Clendon Park School (1) - Manurewa North group

Finlayson Park School (1) - Manurewa North group

Greenmeadows Intermediate (2) - Manurewa South group

Homai School (1) - Manurewa North group

James Cook High School (1) - Manurewa South group

Leabank School (1) - Manurewa South group

Manurewa East School (1) - panel

Manurewa High School (1) - self-managing

Manurewa Intermediate (1) - Manurewa North group

Manurewa South School (1) - Manurewa South group

Manurewa West School (1) - Manurewa North group

Randwick Park School (1) - Manurewa South group

Roscommon School (1) - Manurewa North group

Rowandale School (1) - self-managing

Te Kura Ākonga o Manurewa (2) - Manurewa South group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manurewa (1) - Manurewa North group

Te Mātauranga (1) - Manurewa North group

Te Wharekura o Manurewa (2) - panel

Waimahia Intermediate (1) - Manurewa South group

Weymouth School (2) - Manurewa South group

Wiri Central School (1) - panel

Declined: South Auckland Middle School (1).

Not listed: Blind and Low Vision Education Network (BLENNZ) (3), Everglade School (4), Hillpark School (4), Manurewa Central School (2), Reremoana Primary School (9), St Anne's Catholic School Manurewa (2), The Gardens School (8).

Papakura Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Cosgrove School (1) - Papakura group

Edmund Hillary School (1) - Papakura group

Kelvin Rd School (1) - Papakura group

Kererū Park Campus (1) - Papakura group

Papakura High School (1) - self-managing

Papakura Intermediate (1) - self-managing

Papakura Normal School (3) - panel

Park Estate School (1) - Papakura group

Redhill School (1) - Papakura group

Takanini School (1) - panel

Not listed: Conifer Grove School (4), Drury School (7), Hingaia Peninsula School (10), Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School (3), Kauri Flats School (3), Ōpaheke School (4), Papakura Central School (4), Rosehill College (5), Rosehill Specialist School (2), St Mary's Catholic School Papakura (4).

Franklin Local Board

Starting Feb 2021

Ōrere School (3) - self-managing

Paerata School (1) - panel

Pukekohe North School (1) - panel

View Rd School (5) - panel

Wesley College (1) - self-managing

Not listed: Alfriston School (8), Ararimu School (10), Ardmore School (4), Awhitu District School (6), Beachlands School (10), Bombay School (9), Brookby School (5), Buckland School (8), Clevedon School (9), Glenbrook School (7), Hunua School (9), Karaka School (9), KingsGate School (5), Maraetai Beach School (10), Mauku School (3), Paparimu School (10), Parkside Specialist School (5), Patumahoe School (8), Pukekohe East School (10), Pukekohe High School (6), Pukekohe Hill School (5), Pukekohe Intermediate (5), Puni School (5), Ramarama School (8), Sandspit Rd School (6), St Joseph's School Pukekohe (4), Te Hihi School (7), Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Waiuku (5), Valley School (8), Waiau Pā School (9), Waipipi School (6), Waiuku College (6), Waiuku Primary School (5).

Waiheke Local Board

Not listed: Te Huruhi School (7), Waiheke High School (7), Waiheke Primary School (7).

Great Barrier Local Board

Not listed: Kaitoke School (3), Mulberry Grove School (3), Ōkiwi School (5).

Waikato District

Starting Feb 2021

Huntly College (1) - panel

Huntly School (1) - panel

Huntly West School (1) - panel

Kimihia School (3) - panel

Maramarua School (5) - panel

Mercer School (3) - panel

Meremere School (1) - panel

Ngāruawāhia High School (1) - panel

Ngāruawāhia Primary School (1) - panel

Ngāti Hauā School (3) - self-managing

Ōhinewai School (3) - panel

Taupiri School (3) - panel

Te Kauwhata College (4) - self-managing

Te Kauwhata Primary School (5) - panel

Te Kōhanga School (3) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Bernard Fergusson, Ngāruawāhia (2) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Pūaha o Waikato, Port Waikato (1) - joining scheme but board has yet to formally approve it

Te Kura o Rangiriri (1) - panel

Te Wharekura o Raumangamanga, Huntly (1) - self-managing

Tuakau College (4) - panel

Tuakau Primary School (2) - panel

Waipā School, Ngāruawāhia (2) - panel

Declined: St Anthony's Catholic School, Huntly (1).

Not listed: Aka Aka School (7), Glen Massey School (5), Gordonton School (9), Hamilton Seventh Day Adventist School (6), Harrisville School (5), Horotiu School (3), Horsham Downs School (10), Mangatangi School (7), Mangatāwhiri School (7), Matangi School (10), Newstead Model School (10), Onewhero Area School (6), Orini Combined School (8), Ōtaua School (8), Pōkeno School (4), Pukekawa School (8), Pukemiro School (1), Puketaha School (7), Raglan Area School (4), Rotokauri School (8), Ruawaro Combined School (4), St Paul's Catholic School Ngāruawāhia (4), Tamahere Model Country School (10), Tauwhare School (9), Te Akau School (6), Te Kōwhai School (10), Te Mata School Raglan (6), Te Uku School (5), Waerenga School (6), Waikaretu School (6), Waingaro School (8), Waitetuna School (8), Whatawhata School (8), Whitikahu School (9).

Hamilton City

Starting Feb 2021

Bankwood School (2) - Hamilton group

Crawshaw School (1) - Hamilton group

Deanwell School (3) - Hamilton group

Fairfield College (3) - Hamilton group

Fairfield Intermediate (5) - Hamilton group

Fairfield Primary School (1) - Hamilton group

Forest Lake School (4) - panel

Frankton School (3) - Hamilton group

Fraser High School (4) - Hamilton group

Hamilton Junior High School (3) - Hamilton group

Hamilton North School (4) - panel

Insoll Avenue School (1) - Hamilton group

Maeroa Intermediate (3) - Hamilton group

Melville High School (4) - panel

Melville Intermediate (3) - panel

Melville Primary School (2) - panel

Nawton School (2) - Hamilton group

Ngā Taiātea Wharekura (2) - panel

Patricia Avenue School (4) - panel

Peachgrove Intermediate (5) - panel

Rhode St School (2) - self-managing

Tai Wānanga (4) - self-managing

Te Kōpuku High School (3) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Rima (2) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tōku Māpihi Maurea (5) - panel

Whitiora School (3) - Hamilton group

Not listed: Aberdeen School (5), Berkley Normal Middle School (8), Endeavour School (10), Glenview School (5), Hamilton Boys' High School (7), Hamilton East School (4), Hamilton Girls' High School (6), Hamilton West School (5), Hillcrest High School (7), Hillcrest Normal School (8), Hukanui School (10), Knighton Normal School (5), Marian Catholic School (7), Pukete School (5), Rototuna Junior High School (10), Rototuna Primary School (10), Rototuna Senior High School (10), Sacred Heart Girls' College (7), Silverdale Normal School (4), St Columba's Catholic School Frankton (5), St John's College (7), St Joseph's Catholic School Fairfield (7), St Peter Chanel Catholic School Te Rapa (7), St Pius X Catholic School Melville (3), Te Ao Marama School (10), Te Rapa School (7), Te Tōtara Primary School (10), Vardon School (4), Waikato Diocesan School for Girls (10), Waikato Waldorf School (7), Woodstock School (5).

Thames-Coromandel District

Starting Feb 2021

Coroglen School (5) - panel

Coromandel Area School (3) - panel

Tapu School (5) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Harataunga, Kennedy Bay (2) - panel

Te Wharekura o Manaia (2) - self-managing

Thames South School (2) - self-managing

Not listed: Colville School (2), Hikuai School (8), Hikutaia School (5), Matatoki School (5), Mercury Bay Area School (5), Moanataiari School (4), Ōpoutere School (4), Parawai School (5), Pūriri School (8), St Francis School Thames (5), Tairua School (7), Te Puru School (4), Te Rerenga School (6), Thames High School (5), Whangamatā Area School (4), Whenuakite School (7).

Hauraki District

Starting Feb 2021

Karangahake School (3) - panel

Kerepehi School (2) - self-managing

Kopuarahi School (4) - panel

Miller Avenue School, Paeroa (2) - panel

Paeroa Central School (1) - panel

Paeroa College (2) - panel

Tirohia School (3) - panel

Waihi Central School (2) - self-managing

Waihi College (4) - panel

Not listed: Goldfields School, Paeroa (3), Hauraki Plains College (5), Kaiaua School (4), Kaihere School (7), Netherton School (5), Ngātea School (6), Paeroa Christian School (3), St Joseph's Catholic School Paeroa (3), St Joseph's Catholic School, Waihi (3), Turua Primary School (5), Waihi East School (3), Waimata School (3), Waikino School (5), Waitakaruru School (6).

Matamata-Piako District

Starting Feb 2021

Morrinsville School (3) - panel

Te Aroha Primary School (3) - panel

Te Kura o Waharoa (1) - self-managing

Te Wharekura o Rau Aroha (2) - self-managing

Declined: Firth School, Matamata (3).

Not listed: David St School (6), Elstow-Waihou Combined School (7), Hinuera School (7), Kiwitahi School (8), Manawaru School (6), Matamata Christian School (5), Matamata College (6), Matamata Intermediate (5), Matamata Primary School (6), Morrinsville College (6), Morrinsville Intermediate (5), Motumaoho School (6), Springdale School (8), St Joseph's Catholic School Matamata (5), St Joseph's Catholic School Matamata (7), St Joseph's Catholic School Te Aroha (4), Stabley Avenue School (4), Tahuna School (7), Tatuanui School (7), Tauhei Combined School (8), Te Aroha College (4), Te Poi School (7), Wairere School (4), Walton School (7).

Waipā District

Starting Feb 2021

Kihikihi School (2) - panel

Pekerau School (4) - Hamilton group

Te Kura Amorangi o Whakawātea, Deanwell, Hamilton (4) - Hamilton group

Te Wharekura o Ngā Purapura o Te Aroha, Te Awamutu (3) - self-managing

Not listed: Cambridge East School (10), Cambridge High School (9), Cambridge Middle School (9), Cambridge School (9), Goodwood School (10), Hautapu School (10), Horahora School Cambridge (7), Kaipaki School (8), Karapiro School (8), Koromātua School (6), Leamington School (7), Ngāhinapōuri School (10), Ōhaupō School (8), Paterangi School (7), Pirongia School (10), Pokuru School (6), Puahue School (8), Pukeatua School (8), Roto-O-Rangi School (9), Rukuhia School (8), Southcity Christian School (5), St Patrick's Catholic School Te Awamutu (7), St Peter's Catholic School Cambridge (9), Te Awamutu College (5), Te Awamutu Intermediate (5), Te Awamutu Primary School (5), Te Miro School (10), Te Pahu School (10), Waipā Christian School (7), Wharepapa South School (8).

Ōtorohanga District

Starting Feb 2021

Hauturu School (2) - self-managing

Kāwhia School (1) - self-managing

Ōtorohanga College (4) - panel

Ōtorohanga School (2) - self-managing

Ōtorohanga South School (4) - panel

St Mary's Catholic School Ōtorohanga (4) - self-managing

Not listed: Arohena School (7), Kio Kio School (8), Korakonui School (8), Maihiihi School (9), Ngutunui School (6), Otewa School (6).

Waitomo District

Starting Feb 2021

Benneydale School (2) - panel

Centennial Park School, Te Kūiti (1) - self-managing

Mōkau School (6) - self-managing

Piopio College (4) - self-managing

Piopio Primary School (5) - panel

Piripiri School (5) - self-managing

Pukenui School, Te Kūiti (3) - panel

Te Kūiti High School (2) - panel

Te Kūiti Primary School (3) - panel

Te Kura o Tahaaroa (5) - panel

Te Wharekura o Maniapoto, Te Kūiti (3) - panel

Not listed: Aria School (5), Kinohaku School (4), Rangitoto School (6), St Joseph's Catholic School Te Kūiti (4), Waitomo Caves School (7), Whareorino School (9).

South Waikato District

Starting Feb 2021

Cargill Open Plan School, Tokoroa (2) - South Waikato group

David Henry School, Tokoroa (1) - South Waikato group

Forest View High School, Tokoroa (2) - self-managing

Putāruru College (3) - panel

Putāruru Primary School (2) - panel

Strathmore School, Tokoroa (1) - South Waikato group

Tainui Full Primary School, Tokoroa (2) - South Waikato group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Hiringa, Tokoroa (2) - panel

Te Wharekura o Te Kaokaoroa O Pātetere, Putāruru (2) - self-managing

Tokoroa Central School (1) - South Waikato group

Tokoroa High School (2) - South Waikato group

Tokoroa Intermediate (2) - South Waikato group

Tokoroa North School (3) - South Waikato group

Not listed: Amisfield School (4), Bishop Edward Gaines Catholic School Tokoroa (2), Lichfield School (5), Kuranui Primary School (8), St Mary's Catholic School Putāruru (5), Te Waotu School (7), Tirau Primary School (4).

Taupō District

Starting today (Term 4)

Mountview School, Taupō (3)

Tauhara School (3)

Te Kura o Hirangi, Turangi (1)

Te Kura o Waitahanui (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa I Te Reo Ki Tūwharetoa, Taupō (2)

Tongariro School, Turangi (1)

Whakamaru School (4)

Starting Feb 2021

Mangakino School (1) - panel

Not listed: Hilltop School (9), Kuratau School (2), Lake Taupō Christian School (8), Marotiri School (6), Rangitaiki School (5), St Patrick's Catholic School Taupō (8), Tauhara College (6), Taupō Intermediate (6), Taupō-nui-a-Tia College (5), Taupō School (5), Tirohanga School (7), Waipāhīhī School (7), Wairākei School (5).

Ruapehu District

Starting Feb 2021

Manunui School (2) - Ruapehu group

Ngakonui Valley School (3) - panel

Ohakune School (3) - Ruapehu group

Ōhura Valley Primary School (1) - panel

Orautoha School (2) - Ruapehu group

Raetihi Primary School (2) - Ruapehu group

Ruapehu College, Ohakune (2) - self-managing

Tarrangower School, Taumarunui (2) - Ruapehu group

Taumarunui High School (2) - self-managing

Taumarunui Primary School (1) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Rangi, Ohakune (1) - Ruapehu group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarunui (1) - self-managing

Te Kura o Ngāpuke (2) - panel

Turaki School (3) - panel

Not listed: Kaitieke School (10), Matiere School (5), National Park School (5), Ōngarue School (2), Ōwhango School (4), St Patrick's Catholic School Taumarunui (4), Tokirima School (9), Waiouru School (7).

Western Bay of Plenty District

Starting today (Term 4)

Maketū School (1)

Pukehina School (1)

Rangiuru School (4)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Matai, Te Puke (1)

Te Kura o Te Moutere O Matakana, Matakana Island (2)

Te Puke Intermediate (3)

Te Puke High School (3)

Te Puke Primary School (2)

Not listed: Fairhaven School (3), Kaimai School (8), Katikati College (5), Katikati Primary School (4), Omokoroa Point School (9), Omokoroa School (10), Ōropi School (9), Ōtamarākau School (7), Paengaroa School (4), Pahoia School (9), Pongakawa School (6), Pyes Pā Rd School (8), Te Puna School (7), Te Ranga School (5), Waihi Beach School (7), Whakamarama School (9).

Tauranga City

Starting today (Term 4)

Arataki School (3)

Brookfield School (4)

Gate Pā School (2)

Greerton Village School (2)

Merivale School (1)

Tauranga Specialist School (5)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ōtepou (3)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kura Kōkiri (2)

Te Kura o Matapihi (3)

Te Wharekura o Mauao (3)

Welcome Bay School (4)

Not listed: Aquinas College (8), Bellevue School (6), Bethlehem College (9), Bethlehem School (8), Golden Sands School (9), Greenpark School (5), Matua School (9), Maungatapu School (5), Mt Maunganui College (6), Mt Maunganui Intermediate (6), Mt Maunganui Primary School (9), Omanu School (7), Ōtūmoetai College (7), Ōtūmoetai Intermediate (7), Ōtūmoetai Primary School (6), Papamoa College (6), Papamoa Primary School (6), Pillans Point School (8), Selwyn Ridge School (6), St Mary's Catholic School Tauranga (8), St Thomas More Catholic School (7), Tahatai Coast School (7), Taumata School (8), Tauranga Adventist School (6), Tauranga Boys' College (6), Tauranga Girls' College (6), Tauranga Intermediate (5), Tauranga Primary School (7), Tauranga Waldorf School (7), Tauriko School (9), Te Akau Ki Papamoa Primary School (5).

Rotorua District Council

Started Feb 2020

Aorangi School (1)

Horohoro School (2)

Kāingaroa Forest School (1)

Kaitao Intermediate (2)

Kea St Specialist School (2)

Malfroy School (2)

Ngongotahā School (4)

Ōwhata School (2)

Rotorua Intermediate (3)

Rotorua School (3)

Selwyn School (2)

Sunset Primary School (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hurungaterangi (1)

Western Heights Primary School, Rotorua (1)

Whakarewarewa School (2)

Whangamarino School (2)

Starting today (Term 4)

Glenholme School (3)

Kawaha Point School (3)

Lake Rotoma School (1)

Mamaku School (3)

Mihi School (5)

Reporoa College (6)

Reporoa School (4)

Rotokawa School (4)

Rotorua Boys' High School (3)

Rotorua Girls' High School (3)

Rotorua Seventh Day Adventist School (4)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Rotoiti (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu (3)

Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology (2)

Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai (2)

Upper Ātiamuri School (4)

Western Heights High School (4)

Declined: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata (3).

Not listed: Broadlands School (8), John Paul College (7), Kaharoa School (10), Lake Rerewhakaaitu School (7), Lynmore Primary School (9), Mokoia Intermediate (5), Ngākuru School (10), Ōtonga Rd School (7), Rotorua Lakes High School (5), St Mary's Catholic School Rotorua (6), St Michael's Catholic School Rotorua (4), Waikite Valley School (10), Westbrook School (4).

Kawerau District Council

Started Feb 2020

Kawerau Pūtauaki School (2)

Kawerau South School (1)

Tarawera High School (1)

Te Whata Tau o Pūtauaki (1)

Whakatāne District Council

Started Feb 2020

Murupara Area School (1)

Declined: Te Kura Kaupapa Motuhake o Tāwhiuau, Murupara (1).

Starting today (Term 4)

Allandale School (2)

Apanui School (5)

Edgecumbe College (3)

James St School (2)

Matatā School (4)

Nukuhou North School (3)

St Joseph's Catholic School, Matatā (2)

Te Mahoe School (1)

Tāneatua School (1)

Tawera Bilingual School, Rūātoki (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Huiarau, Ruatahuna (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Orini ki Ngāti Awa, Whakatāne (2)

Te Kura Mana Māori o Matahi, Waimana (1)

Te Kura Māori-a-Rohe o Waiohau (1)

Te Kura o Te Pāroa (2)

Te Kura o Te Teko (1)

Te Kura Toitu o Te Whaiti-nui-a-Toi, Minginui (1)

Te Wharekura o Rūātoki (2)

Trident High School (4)

Waimana School (2)

Whakatāne High School (4)

Whakatāne Intermediate (4)

Whakatāne Seventh Day Adventist School (4)

Declined: Edgecumbe School (3).

Not listed: Awakeri School (6), Galatea School (5), Ōhope Beach School (9), Ōtākiri School (5), St Joseph's Catholic School Whakatāne (6), Thornton School (7).

Ōpōtiki District

Starting today (Term 4)

Ashbrook School (1)

Kutarere School (1)

Ōmarumutu School (1)

Ōpōtiki College (2)

Ōpōtiki School (1)

St Joseph's Catholic School, Ōpōtiki (3)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Waioweka (1)

Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparāoa (2)

Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanui (1)

Te Kura o Tōrere (2)

Waiotahe Valley School (3)

Woodlands School (3)

Declined: Te Kura Mana Māori o Maraenui (1).

Gisborne District

Started Feb 2020

Cobham School (1)

Elgin School (1)

Ilminster Intermediate (1)

Kaiti School (1)

Riverdale School, Gisborne (1)

Te Hāpara School (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Uri A Maui (3)

Te Wharau School, Gisborne (2)

Waikirikiri School (1)

Starting today (Term 4)

Awapuni School, Gisborne (3)

Gisborne Boys' High School (3)

Gisborne Girls' High School (3)

Gisborne Intermediate (4)

Hatea-a-Rangi, Tokomaru Bay (2)

Hiruharama School (2)

Lytton High School (3)

Makarika School (1)

Manutuke School (3)

Mata School (5)

Muriwai School (1)

Ngata Memorial College, Ruatoria (1)

Patutahi School (1)

Potaka School (2)

Te Karaka Area School (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa mai Tawhiti, Hicks Bay (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mangatuna (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tapere-Nui-A-Whatonga, Rangitukia (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou, Ruatoria (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru (3)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whatatutu (1)

Te Waha O Rerekohu Area School, Te Araroa (1)

Tikitiki School (1)

Tinoroto School (3)

Tolaga Bay Area School (1)

Not listed: Campion College (6), Gisborne Central School (6), Makaraka School (5), Makauri School (8), Mangapapa School (5), Matawai School (5), Motu School (6), Ngātapa School (5), Ormond School (7), Rere School (8), Sonrise Christian School (5), St Mary's Catholic School Gisborne (5), Waerenga-O-Kuri School (8), Wainui Beach School (7), Whangara School (4).

Wairoa District

Started Feb 2020

Nuhaka School (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa (1)

Tiaho Primary School (1)

Wairoa Primary School (1)

Starting today (Term 4)

Kotemāori School (8)

Mohaka School (1)

St Joseph's School, Wairoa (2)

Te Mahia School (1)

Wairoa College (1)

Not listed: Frasertown School (2), Ohuka School (8), Putere School (2), Ruakituri School (7), Te Kura o Waikaremoana (1).

Hastings District

Started Feb 2020

Bridge Pā School (2)

Flaxmere Primary School (1)

Irongate School (1)

Kimi Ora Community School (1)

Peterhead School (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Heretaunga (1)

Te Kura o Pakipaki (1)

Starting today (Term 4)

Camberley School (1)

Ebbett Park School (1)

Flaxmere College (1)

Hastings Boys' High School (2)

Hastings Central School (2)

Hastings Girls' High School (3)

Hastings Intermediate (3)

Heretaunga Intermediate (1)

Hukarere College (2)

Kōwhai School (2)

Mahora School (3)

Mangateretere School (2)

Mayfair School (2)

Ōmahu School (1)

Raureka School (2)

Te Aratika Academy (2)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu (2)

Tutira School (5)

Not listed: Clive School (7), Frimley School (4), Hastings Christian School (7), Haumoana School (7), Havelock North High School (8), Havelock North Intermediate (8), Havelock North Primary School (9), Iona College (10), Karamu High School (4), Kererū School (5), Lindisfarne College (9), Lucknow School (5), Maraekakaho School (8), Pakowhai School (2), Parkvale School (4), Patoka School (9), Poukawa School (6), Pukehamoamoa School (7), Puketapu School (10), Putorino School (4), Sherenden and Districts School (9), St John's College Hastings (4), St Joseph's School Hastings (3), St Mary's School Hastings (4), St Matthew's Primary School Hastings (4), Taikura Rudolf Steiner School (6), Te Mata School (10), Te Pohue School (2), Twyford School (4), Waimārama School (1), Woodford House (9).

Napier City

Starting today (Term 4)

Fairhaven Specialist School (4)

Henry Hill School (1)

Maraenui Bilingual School (1)

Marewa School (1)

Meeanee School (3)

Napier Intermediate (4)

Onekawa School (4)

Parkside Christian Seventh Day Adventist School (3)

Porritt School (4)

Richmond School (1)

Tamatea High School (3)

Tamatea Intermediate (4)

Tamatea School (3)

Te Awa School (1)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Hou (1)

William Colenso College (2)

Not listed: Arthur Miller School (7), Bledisloe School (6), Eskdale School (8), Greenmeadows School (7), Napier Boys' High School (6), Napier Central School (8), Napier Girls' High School (6), Nelson Park School (5), Port Ahuriri School (7), Reignier Catholic School (9), Sacred Heart College Napier (5), St Joseph's Māori Girls' College (2 - residential), St Patrick's School Napier (4), Taradale High School (7), Taradale Intermediate (9), Taradale School (9), Westshore School (5).

Central Hawke's Bay District

Starting today (Term 4)

Central Hawke's Bay College (4)

Ōtāne School (1)

Porangahau School (2)

Te Aute College (3)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Takapau (3)

The Terrace School, Waipukurau (2)

Not listed: Argyll East School (5), Elsthorpe School (6), Flemington School Waipukurau (9), Ōmakere School (7), Ongaonga School (6), Pukehou School (6), Sherwood School (8), St Joseph's School Waipukurau (6), Takapau School (4), Tikokino School (6), Waipawa School (5), Waipukurau School (5).

Tararua District

Starting Feb 2021

Dannevirke High School (4) - self-managing

Dannevirke South School (4) - Tararua group

Huia Range School (2) - Tararua group

Papatawa School (3) - Tararua group

St Joseph's School Dannevirke (5) - Tararua group

Woodville School (2) - self-managing

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tāmaki Nui A Rua (3) - Tararua group

Tōtara College of Accelerated Learning (3) - Tararua group

Not listed: Alfredton School (10), Ballance School (1), Eketāhuna School (4), Kumeroa School (8), Makuri School (6), Mangatainoka School (4), Norsewood and Districts School (5), Pahiatua School (4), Pongaroa School (4), Ruahine School (7), St Anthony's School Pahiatua (5), Tararua College (3), Weber School (8).

Masterton District

Starting Feb 2021

Lakeview School (2) - panel

Makoura College (3) - panel

Masterton Primary School (3) - panel

Mauriceville School (1) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Wairarapa (2) - panel

Not listed: Chanel College (5), Douglas Park School (5), Fernridge School (6), Hadlow Preparatory School (9), Masterton Intermediate (5), Ōpaki School (9), Rathkeale College (9), Solway College (7), Solway School (6), St Matthew's Collegiate (9), St Patrick's School Masterton (5), Tinui School (5), Wainuioru School (9), Wairarapa College (6), Whareama School (6).

Carterton District

Not listed: Carterton School (6), Dalefield School (7), Gladstone School (9), Ponatahi Christian School (8), South End School (6), St Mary's School Carterton (6).

South Wairarapa District

Starting Feb 2021

Featherston School (4) - panel

St Teresa's School, Featherston (5) - panel

South Featherston School (6) - panel

Not listed: Greytown School (8), Kahutara School (8), Kuranui College (6), Martinborough School (8), Pirinoa School (7), Tuturumuri School (4).

New Plymouth District

Starting Feb 2021

Coastal Taranaki School, Ōkato (7) - panel

Devon Intermediate (4) - New Plymouth group

Inglewood School (5) - New Plymouth group

Manukōrihi Intermediate, Waitara (3) - panel

Marfell School (2) - self-managing

Moturoa School (4) - panel

Puketapu School (4) - New Plymouth group

Spotswood College (5) - panel

Spotswood Primary School (4) - New Plymouth group

St Joseph's School, Waitara (3) - New Plymouth group

Waitara Central School (2) - self-managing

Waitara East School (2) - panel

Waitara High School (3) - self-managing

Westown School (3) - New Plymouth group

Not listed: Ahititi School (4), Bell Block School (5), Central School Te Kura Waenga O Ngāmotu (8), Egmont Village School (8), Fitzroy School (8), Francis Douglas Memorial College (8), Frankley School (9), Highlands Intermediate (7), Huirangi School (4), Inglewood High School (7), Kaimata School (5), Lepperton School (9), Mangorei School (10), Merrilands School (7), Mimi School (7), New Plymouth Boys' High School (7), New Plymouth Girls' High School (7), New Plymouth Seventh Day Adventist School (8), Norfolk School (9), Ōakura School (10), Omata School (10), Ratapiko School (7), Sacred Heart Girls' College New Plymouth (8), St John Bosco School New Plymouth (8), St Joseph's School New Plymouth (8), St Patrick's School Inglewood (6), St Pius X School New Plymouth (9), Te Pi'ipi'inga Kakano Mai I Rangiatea (3), Tikorangi School (4), Urenui School (5), Uruti School (4), Vogeltown School (6), Waitoriki School (7), Welbourn School (8), Woodleigh School (7).

Stratford District

Starting Feb 2021

Avon School (1) - panel

Midhirst School (6)- panel

Pembroke School (6) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Stratford High School (4) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Stratford Primary School (5) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Not listed: Huiakama School (9), Makahu School (8), Marco School (8), Ngaere School (7), St Joseph's School Stratford (6), Taranaki Diocesan School (5), Toko School (7).

South Taranaki District

Starting Feb 2021

Eltham School (2) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Hāwera Christian School (6) - panel

Hāwera High School (5) - self-managing

Hāwera Intermediate (5) - panel

Hāwera Primary School (4) - panel

Kaponga School (6) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Manaia School (3) - self-managing

Normanby School (5) - panel

Ōpunake High School (4) - panel

Ōpunake School (6) - panel

Pātea Area School (1) - panel

Rāhotu School (5) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Rāwhitiroa School (8) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

St Joseph's School, Pātea (1) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Ruanui, Hāwera (2) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamarongo, Ōpunake (2) - panel

Waitōtara School (3) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Waverley Primary School (3) - South Taranaki & Stratford group

Whenuakura School (4) - panel

Not listed: Auroa School (8), Kakaramea School (5), Matapu School (6), Mōkoia School (5), Ngāmatapōuri School (5), Ramanui School (2), St Joseph's School Hāwera (6), St Joseph's School Kaponga (6), St Joseph's School Ōpunake (6), Tawhiti School (6), Te Kura o Ngā Ruahine Rangi (2), Turuturu School (5).

Whanganui District

Starting Feb 2021

Aberfeldy School (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Aranui School, Whanganui (1) - self-managing

Castlecliff School (1) - panel

Churton School (3) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Gonville School (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Kakatahi School (2) - self-managing

Keith St School (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Ōkoia School (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Rutherford Junior High School (1) - panel

St Marcellin School, Whanganui (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Tawhero School (1) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Atihaunui-A-Pāpārangi, Putiki (2) - self-managing

Te Kura o Kokohuia, Castlecliff (1) - panel

Te Wainui-ā-Rua, Ranana (2) - panel

Upokongaro School (2) - panel

Whanganui City College (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Whanganui East School (2) - panel

Whanganui Girls' College (3) - self-managing

Whanganui Intermediate (4) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Not listed: Arahunga School (3), Brunswick School (7), Carlton School (3), Cullinane College (4), Durie Hill School (5), Faith City School (3), Fordell School (7), Kai Iwi School (6), Kaitoke School (5), Mangamahu Primary School (3), Mosston School (4), St Anne's School Whanganui (5), St John's Hill School (9), St Mary's School Whanganui (3), Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tupoho (1), Westmere School (8), Whanganui High School (4).

Rangitikei District

Starting Feb 2021

Bulls School (5) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Clifton School, Bulls (4) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

James Cook School, Marton (2) - panel

Managaweka School (6) - panel

Marton Junction School (2) - panel

Marton School (3) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Moawhango School (5) - panel

Rangitikei College, Marton (3) - self-managing

St Matthew's School, Marton (2) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Taihape Area School (4) - panel

Taoroa School (1) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Te Kura o Rātana (2) - panel

Turakina School (3) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Whangaehu School (3) - Whanganui-Rangitikei group

Not listed: Hunterville Consolidated School (5), Mataroa School (7), Ngā Tawa Diocesan School (9), Papanui Junction School (6), Pukeokahu School (9), South Makirikiri School (7), St Joseph's School Taihape (6).

Manawatū District

Starting Feb 2021

Feilding Intermediate (5) - Feilding group

Lytton St School (4) - Feilding group

Manchester St School (6) - Feilding group

North St School (3) - Feilding group

Tangimoana School (2) - panel

Not listed: Apiti School (9), Awahou School (7), Bainesse School (5), Colyton School (9), Feilding High School (5), Feilding Intermediate (5), Glen Ōroua School (9), Halcombe Primary School (8), Hato Pāora College (4), Hiwinui School (9), Kimbolton School (5), Kiwitea School (9), Kopane School (8), Mount Biggs School (9), Newbury School (8), Ōroua Downs School (5), Rongotea School (8), Sanson School (5), St Joseph's School Feilding (5), Taonui School (5), Waituna West School (6).

Palmerston North City

Starting Feb 2021

Awatapu College (4) - panel

Bunnythorpe School (4) - panel

Central Normal School (4) - Palmerston North group

Cloverlea School (3) - Palmerston North group

Linton Camp School (10) - panel

Milson School (4) - Palmerston North group

Monrad Intermediate (3) - panel

Queen Elizabeth College (3) - self-managing

Roslyn School (3) - Palmerston North group

Ross Intermediate (6) - self-managing

Somerset Crescent School (1) - panel

Takaro School (1) - Palmerston North group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manawatū (5) - Palmerston North group

Terrace End School (3) - panel

Not listed: Aokautere School (10), Ashurst School (7), Awapuni School, Palmerston North (2), College St Normal School (8), Cornerstone Christian School (7), Freyberg High School (5), Hokowhitu School (7), Kairanga School (8), Linton Country School (6), Longburn Adventist College (5), Longburn School (4), Mana Tamariki (5), Manukura (5), Our Lady of Lourdes School (5), Palmerston North Adventist Christian School (3), Palmerston North Boys' High School (8), Palmerston North Girls' High School (8), Palmerston North Intermediate (8), Parkland School (7), Riverdale School (8), Russell St School (8), St James School (8), St Mary's School Palmerston North (6), St Peter's College Palmerston North (6), Turitea School (10), West End School (5), Whakarongo School (9), Winchester School (8).

Horowhenua District

Starting Feb 2021

Coley St School, Foxton (2) - Horowhenua group

Foxton Beach School (5) - Horowhenua group

Foxton School (1) - self-managing

Horowhenua College, Levin (3) - Horowhenua group

Levin East School (2) - Horowhenua group

Levin Intermediate (2) - self-managing

Levin North School (3) - Horowhenua group

Levin School (1) - Horowhenua group

Manawatū College, Foxton (2) - Horowhenua group

Shannon School (1) - self-managing

St Joseph's School, Levin (2) - Horowhenua group

St Mary's School, Foxton (3) - Horowhenua group

Taitoko School, Levin (1) - Horowhenua group

Waiopehu College, Levin (2) - self-managing

Not listed: Fairfield School, Levin (3), Koputaroa School (6), Manakau School (6), Ōhau School (5), Ōpiki School (6), Poroutawhao School (5), Tokomaru School (6).

