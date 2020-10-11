Who will get free school lunches: Wellington and South Island

Jacinda Ardern shares a child's free school lunch at the Flaxmere Primary School in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Schools getting free school lunches in Wellington and the South Island are:

Categories: self-managing (will manage their own lunches), group (tender offered to supply a group of schools), panel (schools will select a supplier from an approved panel), declined (declined to participate), undecided. (Current decile in brackets). Private schools are not eligible.

Kāpiti Coast District

Starting Feb 2021

Ōtaki College (4) - panel

Ōtaki School (4) - Horowhenua group

St Peter Chanel School, Ōtaki (4) - panel

Te Kura-a-Iwi o Whakatupuranga Rua Mano, Ōtaki (3) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rito, Ōtaki (5) - self-managing

Waitohu School, Ōtaki (5) - Horowhenua group.

Not listed: Kapanui School (9), Kāpiti College (8), Kāpiti School (4), Kenakena School (7), Our Lady of Kāpiti School (7), Paekakariki School (7), Paraparaumu Beach School (8), Paraparaumu College (8), Raumati Beach School (9), Raumati South School (9), Te Horo School (9), Te Rā School (8), Waikanae School (9).

Porirua City

Starting Feb 2021

Bishop Viard College (1) - self-managing

Brandon Intermediate (1) - Porirua group

Cannons Creek School (1) - Porirua group

Corinna School (1) - Porirua group

Tairangi School (1) - Porirua group

Glenview School, Porirua East (1) - Porirua group

Holy Family School, Porirua (1) - Porirua group

Mana College (2) - panel

Maraeroa School (1) - Porirua group

Natone Park School (1) - self-managing

Ngāti Toa School (3) - Porirua group

Porirua College (1) - self-managing

Porirua East School (3) - Porirua group

Porirua School (2) - Porirua group

Rangikura School (2) - Porirua group

Russell School, Porirua East (1) - Porirua group

St Pius X School, Titahi Bay (4) - Porirua group

Te Kura Māori o Porirua (3) - panel

Titahi Bay Intermediate (4) - Porirua group

Titahi Bay North School (2) - Porirua group

Titahi Bay School (4) - self-managing

Windley School (1) - Porirua group

Not listed: Adventure School (10), Aotea College (5), Discovery School (10), Papakōwhai School (10), Paremata School (9), Pāuatahanui School (10), Plimmerton School (10), Postgate School (3), Pukerua Bay School (10), St Theresa's School Plimmerton (10), Wellington Seventh Day Adventist School (2).

Upper Hutt City

Not listed: Birchville School (6), Fergusson Intermediate (7), Fraser Crescent School (5), Heretaunga College (6), Hutt International Boys' School (10), Maidstone Intermediate (6), Mangaroa School (10), Māoribank School (3), Oxford Crescent School (6), Pinehaven School (10), Plateau School (8), Silverstream School (10), St Brendan's School Heretaunga (8), St Joseph's School Upper Hutt (7), St Patrick's College Silverstream (8), Tōtara Park School (7), Trentham School (5), Upper Hutt College (6), Upper Hutt School (6).

Lower Hutt City

Starting Feb 2021

Arakura School (2) - Wainuiomata group

Avalon Intermediate (2) - Lower Hutt group

Avalon School (2) - self-managing

Dyer St School (4) - Lower Hutt group

Epuni School (3) - panel

Fernlea School (4) - Wainuiomata group

Kōnini Primary School, Wainuiomata (4) - Wainuiomata group

Koraunui School (3) - Lower Hutt group

Naenae College (3) - Lower Hutt group

Naenae Intermediate (3) - Lower Hutt group

Naenae School (1) - Lower Hutt group

Petone Central School (4) - Lower Hutt group

Pōmare School (1) - Lower Hutt group

Pukeatua Primary School, Wainuiomata (2) - Wainuiomata group

Randwick School (3) - Lower Hutt group

Rātā St School (2) - panel

St Bernadette's School, Naenae (3) - Lower Hutt group

St Claudine Thevenet School (3) - Wainuiomata group

St Michael's School, Taita (2) - Lower Hutt group

Taita Central School (2) - Lower Hutt group

Taita College (2) - Lower Hutt group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Whānui (3) - Lower Hutt group

Tui Glen School (2) - Lower Hutt group

Wainuiomata High School (3) - Wainuiomata group

Wainuiomata Intermediate (3) - Wainuiomata group

Wainuiomata Primary School (4) - Wainuiomata group

Not listed: Belmont School Lower Hutt (7), Boulcott School (7), Eastern Hutt School (9), Gracefield School (5), Hutt Central School (8), Hutt Intermediate (8), Hutt Valley High School (8), Kelson School (9), Kimi Ora School (8), Korokoro School (10), Maranatha Christian School (7), Maungaraki School (10), Muritai School (10), Normandale School (10), Our Lady of the Rosary School Waiwhetu (5), Raphael House Rudolf Steiner Area School (10), Sacred Heart College Lower Hutt (7), Sacred Heart School Petone (7), San Antonio School Eastbourne (10), St Bernard's College (6), St Oran's College (10), Sts Peter and Paul School (9), Tawhai School (5), Wā Ora Montessori School (8), Waterloo School (8), Wilford School (6).

Wellington City

Starting Feb 2021

Linden School (4) - Porirua group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopuna (8) - panel

Not listed: Amesbury School (10), Bellevue School (8), Berhampore School (7), Brooklyn School (10), Cardinal McKeefry School (10), Cashmere Avenue School (10), Central Region Health School (1 - residential), Crofton Downs Primary School (10), Churton Park School (10), Clifton Terrace Model School (8), Clyde Quay School (10), Evans Bay Intermediate (7), Greenacres School (9), Hamption Hill School (6), Hataitai School (10), Holy Cross School Miramar (5), Houghton Valley School (10), Island Bay School (10), Johnsonville School (9), Kahurangi School (3), Karori Normal School (10), Karori West Normal School (10), Kelburn Normal School 10), Khandallah School (10), Kilbirnie School (10), Lyall Bay School (7), Mākara Model School (10), Miramar Central School (5), Miramar Christian School (5), Miramar North School (7), Mt Cook School (6), Newlands College (9), Newlands Intermediate (9), Newlands School (8), Newtown School (5), Ngaio School (10), Northland School (10), Onslow College (10), Otari School (9), Ōwhiro Bay School (9), Paparangi School (9), Rāroa Normal Intermediate (10), Redwood School (10), Rewa Rewa School (9), Ridgway School (9), Rongotai College (6), Roseneath School (10), Sacred Heart Cathedral School (9), Seatoun School (10), South Wellington Intermediate (8), St Anne's School Newtown (3), St Anthony's School Seatoun (8), St Benedict's School Khandallah (10), St Bernard's School Brooklyn (9), St Brigid's School Johnsonville (9), St Catherine's College Kilbirnie (6), St Francis de Sales School Island Bay (10), St Francis Xavier School Tawa (9), St Mary's College Wellington (9), St Patrick's College Kilbirnie (8), St Patrick's School Kilbirnie (5), St Teresa's School Karori (10), Tawa College (8), Tawa Intermediate (8), Tawa School (7), Te Aro School (7), Thorndon School (10), Wadestown School (10), Wellington College (10), Wellington Girls' College (10), Wellington East Girls' College (8), Wellington High School (9), West Park School (9), Worser Bay School (10).

Marlborough District

Starting Feb 2021

Blenheim School (3) - panel

Mayfield School Blenheim (2) - panel

Redwoodtown School (4) - panel

Wairau Valley School (8) - panel

Whitney St School (4) - panel

Not listed: Bohally Intermediate (6), Canvastown School (6), Fairhall School (10), Grovetown School (7), Havelock School (5), Linkwater School (7), Picton School (5), Queen Charlotte College (6), Marlborough Boys' College (6), Marlborough Girls' College (7), Rai Valley Area School (5), Rapaura School (9), Renwick School (7), Richmond View School (5), Riverlands School (5), Seddon School (6), Spring Creek School (5), Springlands School (7), St Mary's School Blenheim (6), Tua Marina School (9), Waikawa Bay School (5), Waitaria Bay School (6), Ward School (7), Witherlea School (9).

Nelson City

Starting Feb 2021

Auckland Point School (4) - panel

Stoke School (4) - panel

Tahunanui School (4) - panel

Victory Primary School (2) - panel

Not listed: Birchwood School (7), Broadgreen Intermediate (7), Clifton Terrace School (9), Enner Glynn School (7), Garin College (8), Hampden St School (6), Hira School (10), Mataī School (7), Nayland College (6), Nayland Primary School (6), Nelson Central School (7), Nelson Christian Academy (6), Nelson College (7), Nelson College for Girls (7), Nelson Intermediate (5), St Joseph's School Nelson (8).

Tasman District

Starting Feb 2021

Murchison Area School (4) - panel

Parklands School, Motueka (3) - panel

Tapawera Area School (4) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia te Matangi, Richmond (4) - panel

Not listed: Appleby School (9), Brightwater School (9), Brooklyn School Motueka (5), Central Takaka School (6), Collingwood Area School (7), Dovedale School (5), Golden Bay High School (6), Henley School (8), Hope School (9), Lake Rotoiti School (8), Lower Moutere School (5), Mahana School (9), Māpua School (10), Motueka High School (5), Motueka South School (4), Motupipi School (7), Ngātimoti School (5), Ranzau School (9), Richmond School (7), Riwaka School (4), Salisbury School (3 - residential), St Paul's School Richmond (8), St Peter Chanel School Motueka (4), Takaka Primary School (6), Tasman Bay Christian School (6), Tasman School (9), Upper Moutere School (8), Waimea College (8), Waimea Intermediate (8), Wakefield School (8).

Buller District

Starting Feb 2021

Granity School (3) - panel

Karamea Area School (4) - panel

Reefton Area School (4) - self-managing

Westport North School (5) - panel

Westport South School (5) - panel

Not listed: Buller High School (5), Maruia School (5), Sacred Herat School Reefton (6), St Canice's School Westport (5).

Grey District

Starting Feb 2021

Blaketown School (2) - panel

Paparoa Range School, Dobson (5) - panel

Rūnanga School (3) - panel

Not listed: Awahono School (5), Barrytown School (4), Cobden School (2), Greymouth High School (4), Greymouth Main Scbool (6), John Paul II High School (6), Karoro School (8), Lake Brunner School (7), Paroa School (9), St Patrick's School Greymouth (6).

Westland District

Not listed: Fox Glacier School (10), Franz Josef Glacier School (9), Haast School (8), Hokitika School (5), Kaniere School (7), Kokatahi-Kōwhitirangi School (8), Kūmara School (6), Ross School (5), South Westland Area School (5), St Mary's School Hokitika (6), Westland High School (6), Whataroa School (7).

Kaikōura District

Starting Feb 2021

Hāpuku School (2)

Not listed: Kaikōura High School (4), Kaikōura Primary School (3), Kaikōura Suburban School (5), St Joseph's School Kaikōura (5).

Hurunui District

Not listed: Amberley Schjool (7), Amuri Area School (8), Broomfield School (8), Cheviot Area School (4), Greta Valley School (5), Hanmer Springs School (9), Hurunui College (7), Leithfield School (8), Ōmihi School (10), Rotherham School (10), Waiau School (8), Waikari School (5), Waipara School (6).

Waimakariri District

Not listed: Ashgrove School (9), Ashley School (10), Clarkville School (10), Cust School (10), Fernside School (10), Kaiapoi Borough School (5), Kaiapoi High School (7), Kaiapoi North School (7), Loburn School (9), North Loburn School (9), Ōhoka School (10), Oxford Area School (7), Pegasus Bay School (10), Rangiora Borough School (7), Rangiora High School (9), Rangiora New Life School (9), Sefton School (7), Southbrook School (7), St Joseph's School Rangiora (9), St Patrick's School Kaiapoi (7), Swannanoa School (10), Tuahiwi School (6), View Hill School (7), West Eyreton School (10), Woodend School (8).

Christchurch City

Starting Feb 2021

Addington School Te Kura Taumatua (3) - Christchurch 3 group

Allenvale Specialist School (6) - self-managing

Bishopdale School (3) - Chistchurch 1 group

Bromley School (3) - Christchurch 2 group

Ferndale Specialist School (4) - self-managing

Gilberthorpe School (2) - Christchurch 4 group

Haeata Community Campus (1) - self-managing

Hillmorton High School (4) - Christchurch 3 group

Hornby High School (3) - Christchurch 4 group

Hornby Primary School (3) - Christchurch 4 group

Linwood Avenue School (2) - Christchurch 2 group

Linwood College (3) - Christchurch 2 group

Mairehau High School (4) - Christchurch 1 group

Ngutuawa School (Bamford School) (3) - Christchurch 2 group

Northcote School, Christchurch (3) - Christchurch 1 group

Rāwhiti School (3) - Christchurch 1 group

Riccarton School (3) - Christchurch 4 group

Shirley Intermediate (4) - Christchurch 1 group

Shirley Primary School (3) - panel

South Hornby School (4) - Christchurch 4 group

St Bernadette's School, Hornby (4) - Christchurch 4 group

St James School, Aranui (1) - Christchurch 1 group

Te Kōmanawa Rowley School (1) - Christchurch 3 group

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi (3) - panel

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Waitaha (1) - Christchurch 3 group

Te Pā o Rākaihautū (4) - self-managing

Te Waka Unua School (2) - Christchurch 2 group

Waltham School (3) - Christchurch 3 group

Whītau School (2) - Christchurch 2 group

Not listed: Aidanfield Christian School (8), Akaroa Area School (8), Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery (7), Avonhead School (7), Avonside Girls' High School (6), Banks Avenue School (4), Beckenham School Te Kura o Puroto (8), Belfast School (7), Breens Intermediate (7), Burnside High School (8), Burnside Primary School (4), Casebrook Intermediate (6), Cashmere High School (9), Cashmere Primary Te Pae Kererū (10), Catholic Cathedral College (4), Chisnallwood Intermediate (6), Christ the King School Burnside (8), Christchurch Adventist School (5), Christchurch Boys' High School (10), Christchurch East School (3), Christchurch Girls' High School (9), Christchurch South Intermediate (8), Cobham Intermediate (8), Cotswold School (8), Diamond Harbour School (10), Duvauchelle School (6), Elmwood Normal School (10), Emmanuel Christian School (8), Fendalton Open Air School (10), Governors Bay School (10), Hagley Community College (6), Halswell Residential College (2), Halswell School (10), Harewood School (8), Heathcote Valley School (9), Heaton Normal Intermediate (9), Hillview Christian School (7), Hoon Hay School (8), Ilam School (6), Isleworth School (5), Kingslea School (1 - residential), Kirkwood Intermediate (7), Knights Stream School (10), Little River School (9), Lyttelton Primary School (9), Mairehau Primary School (6), Marian College (8), Marshland School (9), Merrin School (8), Middleton Grange School (9), Mt Pleasant School (10), New Brighton Catholic School (6), Oaklands School (9), Okains Bay School (4), Ōpāwa School (4), Our Lady of the Assumption School (10), Our Lady of Victories School (6), Our Lady Star of the Sea School (10), Ouruhia Model School (8), Papanui High School (7), Papanui School (6), Paparoa St School (10), Parkview Pārua School (6), Queenspark School (8), Redcliffs School (10), Redwood School (8), Riccarton High School (6), Te Ara Maurea Roydvale School (10), Rudolf Steiner School Christchurch (8), Russley School (7), Sacred Heart School Christchurch (4), Shirley Boys' High School (6), Somerfield School Te Kura Wairepo (8), South New Brighton School (6), Southern Health School (1 - residential), Spreydon School (3), St Albans Catholic School Christchurch (9), St Albans School (8), St Anne's School Woolston (3), St Bedes College (9), St Francis of Assisi Catholic School (7), St Joseph's School Papanui (9), St Mark's School Christchurch (10), St Martins School (9), St Mary's School Christchurch (4), St Patrick's School Bryndwr (10), St Peter's School Beckenham (8), St Teresa's School Riccarton (4), St Thomas of Canterbury College (8), Sumner School (10), Tamariki School (4), Templeton School (8), Thorrington School (10), Van Asch Deaf Education Centre (4), Villa Maria College (9), Waimairi School (9), Wairākei School (6), Waitakiri Primary School (8), West Spreydon School (4), Westburn School (9), Wharenui School (3), Wigram Primary School Te Piki Kāhu (4), Yaldhurst Model School (5).

Selwyn District

Not listed: Ararira Springs Primary Te Puna o Ararira (10), Broadfield School (9), Burnham School Te Kura o Tiori (10), Clearview Primary (10), Darfield High School (9), Darfield School (8), Dunsandel School (9), Ellesmere College (8), Glentunnel School (7), Greendale School (10), Hororata School (9), Kirwee Model School (10), Ladbrooks School (10), Leeston School (8), Lemonwood Grove School (10), Lincoln High School (10), Lincoln Primary School (10), Prebbleton School (10), Rolleston Christian School (9), Rolleston College (10), Rolleston School (10), Sheffield Contributing School (9), Southbridge School (8), Springfield School (6), Springston School (10), Tai Tapu School (10), Waitaha School (6), Weedons School (10), West Melton School (10), West Rolleston Primary School (10), Windwhistle School (10).

Ashburton District

Starting Feb 2021

Ashburton Netherby School (3) - panel

Hampstead School (4) - panel

Not listed: Allenton School (7), Ashburton Borough School (7), Ashburton Christian School (6), Ashburton College (6), Ashburton Intermediate (6), Carew Peel Forest School (10), Chertsey School (7), Dorie School (9), Fairton School (6), Hinds School (8), Lauriston School (9), Longbeach School (9), Mayfield School (7), Methven School (9), Mt Hutt College (9), Mt Somers Springburn School (9), Our Lady of the Snows School Methven (8), Rakaia School (6), St Joseph's School Ashburton (8), Tinwald School (6), Wakanui School (8).

Timaru District

Starting Feb 2021

Arowhenua Māori School, Temuka (4) - Timaru group

Grantlea Downs School, Timaru (5) - Timaru group

Mountainview High School, Timaru (6) - self-managing

Oceanview Heights School, Timaru (2) - self-managing

Ōpihi College, Temuka (5) - Timaru group

Temuka Primary School (5) - panel

Timaru South School (2) - Timaru group

Not listed: Barton Rural School (9), Beaconsfield School (9), Bluestone School (5), Craighead Diocesan School (9), Geraldine High School (8), Geraldine Primary School (8), Gleniti School (9), Highfield School (7), Pleasant Point Primary School (8), Roncalli College (7), Sacred Heart School Timaru (5), St Joseph's School Pleasant Point (9), St Joseph's School Temuka (6), St Joseph's School Timaru (7), Timaru Boys' HIgh School (7), Timaru Christian School (8), Timaru Girls' High School (6), Waimataitai School (6), Winchester Rural School (7), Woodbury School (8).

Waimate District

Starting Feb 2021

Mākikihi School (6) - Timaru group

Not listed: Glenavy School (7), St Andrew's School (7), St Patrick's School Waimate (5), Waimate Centennial School (4), Waimate Downs School (9), Waimate High School (5), Waimate Main School (3), Waituna Creek School (6).

Mackenzie District

Not listed: Albury School (8), Aoraki Mt Cook School (9), Cannington School (6), Fairlie School (6), Lake Tekapo School (10), Mackenzie College (8), St Joseph's School Fairlie (9), Twizel Area School (8).

Waitaki District

Started mid-2020

Ōamaru North School (4)

Starting today (Term 4)

Kakanui School, Weston (1)

Pembroke School, Ōamaru (3)

Not listed: Ardgowan Schjool (6), Duntroon School (9), East Otago High School (6), Fenwick School (6), Five Forks School (9), Flagswamp School (6), Hampden School (4), Macraes Moonlight School (10), Maheno School (6), Ōamaru Intermediate (5), Ōmarama School (7), Palmerston School (6), Papakaio School (9), St Joseph's School Ōamaru (5), St Kevin's College (7), Tōtara School (6), Waitaki Boys' High School (6), Waitaki Girls' High School (6), Waitaki Valley School (8), Weston School (8).

Queenstown-Lakes District

Not listed: Arrowtown School (10), Glenorchy School (7), Hāwea Flat School (10), Holy Family School Wānaka (10), Kingsview School (10), Makarora Primnary School (7), Mt Aspiring College (10), Queenstown School (10), Remarkables Primary School (10), Shotover Primary School (10), St Joseph's School Queenstown (10), Wakatipu High School (10), Wānaka Primary School (10).

Central Otago District

Not listed: Alexandra School (8), Clyde School (9), Cromwell College (8), Cromwell Primary School (9), Dunstan High School (8), Goldfields School Cromwell (8), Maniototo Area School (8), Millers Flat School (6), Ōmakau School (9), Poolburn School (10), Roxburgh Area School (7), St Gerard's School Alexandra (9), St John's School Ranfurly (8), Tarras School (6), The Terrace School Alexandra (8).

Dunedin City

Started mid-2020

Bathgate Park School (3)

Brockville School (2)

Carisbrook School (3)

Concord School (4)

Halfway Bush School (3)

Musselburgh School (5)

Pine Hill School (3)

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ōtepoti (2)

Not listed: Abbotsford School (8), Andersons Bay School (10), Arthur St School (6), Balaclava School (8), Balmacewen Intermediate (8), Bayfield High School (7), Big Rock Primary School (8), Bradford School (5), Broad Bay School (9), Columba College (10), Dunedin North Intermediate (7), Dunedin Rudolf Steiner School (9), East Taieri School (9), Elmgrove School (7), Fairfield School (9), George St Normal School (9), Grants Braes School (10), Green Island School (6) John McGlashan College (10), Kaikorai School (9), Kaikorai Valley College (5), Karitane School (6), Kavanagh College (8), Kings High School (7), Lee Stream School (9), Liberton Christian School (7), Logan Park High School (7), Macandrew Bay School (10), Māori Hill School (10), Mornington School (7), North East Valley Normal School (7), Ōpoho School (10), Otago Boys' High School (9), Otago Girls' High School (8), Outram School (9), Port Chalmers School (6), Portobello School (8), Purakaunui School (10), Queens High School (5), Ravensbourne School (6), Sacred Heart School Dunedin (8), Sara Cohen School (5), Sawyers Bay School (6), Silverstream Primary School (6), St Bernadette's School Forbury (6), St Brigid's School Tainui (10), St Francis Xavier School Mornington (9), St Hilda's Collegiate (10), St Joseph's Cathedral School (8), St Joseph's School Port Chalmers (7), St Leonard's School Dunedin (10), St Mary's School Dunedin (6), St Mary's School Mosgiel (8), St Peter Chanel School Green Island (8), St Clair School (8), Strath Taieri School (5), Tahuna Normal Intermediate (8), Taieri College (7), Tainui School (7), Waikouaiti School (6), Waitati School (9), Wakari School (7), Warrington School (8).

Clutha District

Starting today (Term 4)

Kaitangata School (4)

Starting Feb 2021

Milton School (4) - panel

St Mary's School, Milton (4) - panel

Tokoiti School, Milton (4) - panel

Tokomairiro High School, Milton (4) - panel

Not listed: Balclutha School (5), Blue Mountain College (9), Clinton School (5), Clutha Valley School (9), Heriot School (10), Lawrence Area School (6), Romahapa School (9), Rosebank School Balclutha (6), South Otago High School (6), Stirling School (6), St Joseph's School Balclutha (5), Tahakopa School (8), Taieri Beach School (7), Tapanui School (9), The Catlins Area School (7), Waihola District School (7), Waitahuna School (8), Waiwera South School (8), Warepa School (7).

Gore District

Started mid-2020

Mataura School (2)

Starting today (Term 4)

East Gore School (3)

Starting Feb 2021

Longford Intermediate, Gore (4) - panel

Not listed: Gore High School (6), Gore Main School (7), Knapdale School (8), Ōtama School (9), Pukerau School (7), St Mary's School Gore (7), St Peter's College Gore (8), Waikaka School (10, West Gore School (6).

Southland District

Started mid-2020

Tuturau Primary School (3)

Waiau Area School, Tuatapere (3)

Starting today (Term 4)

St Patrick's School, Nightcaps (2)

Takitimu Primary School, Nightcaps (4)

Not listed: Aparima College (6), Balfour School (10), Central Southland College (6), Dipton School (9), Drummond Primary School (8), Edendale School (8), Fiordland College (9), Garston School (8), Glenham School (8), Gorge Rd School (9), Halfmoon Bay School (5), Hauroko Valley Primary School (7), Heddon Bush School (9), Hedgehope School (9), Hillside Primary School (9), Limehills School (10), Lochiel School (10), Lumsden School (8), Mararoa School (10), Menzies College (5), Mossburn School (7), Northern Southland College (7), Ōtautau School (6), Rimu School (9), Riversdale School (9), Riverton School (6), St Thomas School Winton (9), Te Anau School (9), Te Tipua School (5), Thornbury School (7), Tokanui School (10, Waianiwa School (9), Waikaia School (9), Wallacetown School (8), Winton School (7), Woodlands Full Primary School (10), Wyndham School (6).

Invercargill City

Started mid-2020

Ascot Community School (3)

Aurora College (2)

Fernworth Primary School (2)

Newfield Park School (3)

New River Primary School (1)

Te Wharekura o Arowhenua (2)

Starting today (Term 4)

Bluff School (3)

Murihiku Young Parents' Learning Centre (1)

St Joseph's School, Invercargill (3)

St Patrick's School, Invercargill (3)

St Teresa's School, Bluff (3)

Starting Feb 2021

Waverley Park School (4) - panel

Not listed: Donovan Primary School (6), Invercargill Middle School (3), James Hargest College (8), Makarewa School (9), Myross Bush School (10), Ōtatara School (10), Ruru Specialist School (4), Sacred Heart School Waikiwi (9), Salford School (8), Southland Adventist Christian School (5), Southland Boys' High School (6), Southland Girls' High School (5), St John's Girls' School Invercargill (9), St Theresa's School Invercargill (7), Tisbury School (4), Verdon College (6), Waihopai School (8), Windsor North School (8).

Chatham Islands

Not listed: Te One School (7).

