Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade members celebrate after the successful rescue on Monday morning.

Someone got an extended but embarrassing break when they became stuck in Whiritoa’s restrooms early Monday morning.

Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 9.30am where a person had called emergency services after becoming trapped in a cubicle.

The small settlement was alerted to the crisis when the volunteer fire brigade’s siren sounded.

With the local volunteers on the job, it didn’t take them long to free the trapped occupant.

Brigade chief firefighter Errol Smith said it turned out a locking mechanism to the cubicle, situated near the Whiritoa Lifeguard Service, had “fallen apart”.