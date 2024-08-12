Advertisement
Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade on a roll with toilet rescue

Al Williams
By
Quick Read
Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade members celebrate after the successful rescue on Monday morning.

Someone got an extended but embarrassing break when they became stuck in Whiritoa’s restrooms early Monday morning.

Whiritoa Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the scene at 9.30am where a person had called emergency services after becoming trapped in a cubicle.

The small settlement was alerted to the crisis when the volunteer fire brigade’s siren sounded.

With the local volunteers on the job, it didn’t take them long to free the trapped occupant.

Brigade chief firefighter Errol Smith said it turned out a locking mechanism to the cubicle, situated near the Whiritoa Lifeguard Service, had “fallen apart”.

Six crew members in two trucks soon got the bottom of it as the lock completely fell to bits upon inspection, he said.

“They got the person out; they were feeling a little bit embarrassed.”

One member of the brigade said they get all sorts of call-outs, “some stranger than others”, while Smith said “we’ve had a lot stranger and a lot worse ones”.

“It’s just an easy fix.”

He said the brigade had notified Hauraki District Council of the incident.

The council has been contacted for comment.




