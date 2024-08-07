An artist's impression of the proposed Whiritoa Lifeguard Service facility.
Whiritoa Lifeguard Service is $1.5 million closer to building a new $5m clubhouse.
The club first identified the need for a new clubhouse in 2021, after a nationwide survey of surf lifesaving facilities across New Zealand, undertaken on behalf of Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLNZ), showed the Whiritoa clubhouse was in poor condition and past its useful life.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the building subcommittee team for their unwavering dedication and behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the project to this stage; additionally, we extend our heartfelt thanks to SLSNZ for their generous support, which will play a crucial role in ensuring a safe beach for the Whiritoa community and our visitors.”
Kerr said the club had made presentations to the local community followed by a community and club consultation period where they invited feedback and comments on the project.
“The team is now working with local iwi to gather their feedback and finalising plans with the Hauraki District Council to submit for resource consent.
Kerr said the club had 540 members, many of them based outside the community.
“The biggest challenge we are facing is funding. We have support from Surf Lifesaving NZ to be the cornerstone funder, but we still require a large amount of additional funding from community and sporting trusts, local council and corporate sponsors.”