An artist impression of the proposed Whiritoa Lifeguard Service facility.

A small lifeguard service, between Whangamatā and Waihī, is in line for a new $5 million facility.

Whiritoa Lifeguard Service first identified the need for a new clubhouse in 2021, after a nationwide survey of surf life saving facilities across New Zealand, undertaken on behalf of SLSNZ, showed the Whiritoa clubhouse was in poor condition and past its useful life.

Now, the project is slowly starting to take shape, as Whiritoa Lifeguard Serviceengages with the community.

Facilities manager Patrina Kerr said the new project had a budget of about $5 million and was likely to be completed by the end of 2026.

The SLSNZ survey said Whiritoa’s existing facilities did not meet the needs of the club due to the condition, capacity, and layout. A complete rebuild of the main club building was recommended.

Kerr said the club had recently celebrated its 50th birthday and was working through strategies for funding requirements on the back of the 2021 report.

A feasibility study had already been completed outlining building options, membership growth, demand and functionality, she said.

“Being a small community, the demands on lifeguards are more than saving lives, the lifeguards play an active role in Whiritoa.”

“For nearly half a century, the Whiritoa Lifesaving Service has been a vital pillar of our community.

“At our recent club 50th celebration, we unveiled our ambitious vision to construct a purpose-built clubhouse, ensuring continued lifeguarding services, beach education, and first responder assistance for our members and the local Whiritoa community for years to come.”

Kerr said the draft concept plans had yet to reflect member and community feedback received during the submission process, as the project team is working through feedback.

“The biggest challenge we are facing is funding. We have support from Surf Lifesaving NZ to be the cornerstone funder, but we still require a large amount of additional funding from community and sporting trusts, local council and corporate sponsors.”

She said it was important to note that building a new facility would take into account durability, building practices, and environmental impacts, including coastal changes.

The club was also working alongside local authorities and engineers in developing the concept plans.

“It’s a balancing act in meeting the needs of the community; building a clubhouse that serves everyone.”

Kerr said the cost to build comes with additional requirements, construction of the new facility would make up about 60 per cent of the estimated $5 million budget.

The existing clubhouse was built in 1974 and received various additions and repairs over the years.

In terms of coastal erosion and the possibility of storm events, the club would consider options on how to make the new facility relocatable, Kerr said.

“The buy-in from the community is incredibly positive, there has been a lot of excitement and energy.”

Kerr said the club had 540 members, many of them based outside the community.

“We are hoping there will be some corporate membership; we have had a couple of larger donations through members and anonymous sources.”

Construction would start as soon as all funding was secured, she said.

“We are making good progress with funding, there is a lot of background work going on.”

Al Williams is the editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamata. He has worked in daily and community newspapers in New Zealand and overseas. Most recently he was the deputy editor of Cook Islands News.

