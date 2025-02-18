February 16, 2025: Four dressed in camouflage – Unconfirmed

Police on Tuesday said Phillips and his three children may possibly have been sighted for the first time in 2025 over the weekend.

Police received a report of four people dressed in camouflage clothes sitting in a layby on State Highway 4 in the King Country south of Te Kūiti on Sunday.

A member of the public called police after seeing the group about 8.30am.

Marokopa fugitive Tom Phillips and his children Ember, Jayda and Maverick were possibly spotted at a layby on State Highway 4 at Kopaki, Waikato on Sunday. Photo / NZME

“The group was comprised of an adult, believed to be a man, and three other people, two of which were described as children,” police said.

“Police are now working to establish whether this is a credible sighting and are working to rule out other possible scenarios.”

The sighting was 100m south of Tikitiki Rd intersection with Mapara North Rd.

Phillips used to work as a shepherd and lived with a former partner in the area near Tikitiki Rd, Mapara North Rd, a source told the Herald.

“A number of inquiries have been carried out over the past two days as we work to confirm the identity of the group,” police said.

A resident close to the location of the new possible sighting near Te Kūiti said police had been door-knocking properties on Monday.

October 3, 2024: ‘Credible’ encounter filmed in remote Marokopa farmland

Sunday’s sighting is possibly the first after a “credible” encounter of the quartet in remote central North Island farmland last year.

Pig hunters reported seeing the missing family on October 3 and speaking briefly to the children before they walked away.

Footage shared with the Herald showed the family tramping in formation, with Phillips – who was also carrying a large rifle – leading the way.

The chance encounter in Marokopa bush included the children speaking to the hunters briefly, asking if “anyone knew they were there”.

Police determined the sighting to be “credible”.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family,” police said.

But after a three-day search, including the use of a military helicopter, “nothing further of significance” was found, according to police.

Phillips and his three children were spotted tramping in the Marokopa bush in October.

June 2, 2024: Unconfirmed soak in Waikato bush hot pools

A woman claimed she was “90% sure” that she saw Phillips and the three children at the remote Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel, about two hours from their hometown of Marokopa near the Waikato town of Tīrau, in mid-2024.

She was at the pools with her partner and some friends on June 2 last year when the man she believed was Phillips and the children hopped in near them.

She said the man had some facial hair and she noted his head was shaved but the hair that remained had been bleached.

The woman described a large tattoo that “could have been a cross” covering the whole of his back.

She described the children as “very clingy”.

The Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel pool the woman claims Tom Phillips and his children were in is set in the bush and very secluded. Photo / Supplied

The manager of Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel said police had visited the location on the night of the potential sighting and checked the area.

He said police later contacted him and asked him to check CCTV footage, which allegedly uncovered nothing of note.

If it was Phillips in the pool, he said, he and the children could have sneaked in, as others had done in the past.

On June 11, police offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Phillips’ three children.

They also raised the possibility of immunity from prosecution for anyone who had been helping the family stay hidden.

The offer remained in force until June 25 and while the family was not found, police received 50 tips “deemed worthy of consideration”.

November 2, 2023: Phillips and child allegedly steal quad bike

Phillips allegedly stole a quad bike from a rural Waikato property before breaking into a shop with one of his children on November 2, 2023.

Security footage from the Piopio shop shows the masked pair smashing the front glass and fleeing north after the alarm was set off about 2am.

Phillips spray-painted the security cameras around the shop he allegedly tried to break into, a neighbouring business owner told the Herald.

Tom Phillips and one of his children caught on camera in Piopio. Photo / NZ Police

The shopkeeper at the store on the corner of Ruru and Moa streets that Phillips targeted refused to speak about the incident.

The red farm-style quad bike, with no registration, was reported stolen from a Marokopa Rd property in Te Anga earlier that day.

“We cannot stress enough how important the community is to locating ... Phillips and his family,” Detective Inspector Saunders said.

September 2023: 14 unconfirmed sightings

Police revealed they had received 14 reports of sightings of Phillips throughout September in 2023.

Detective Inspector Saunders said: “Unfortunately, none of these reported sightings of Tom Phillips or the three children have been positive.”

Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callum-Phillips have been missing with their father since December 2021. Photo / NZ Police

Saunders thanked the community for sending in information and continued to ask for people to come forward.

“Work is ongoing in efforts to locate them and this includes continuing to carry out area inquiries.”

August 2, 2023: Phillips’ Bunnings shopping spree, fight with member of public

A spate of sightings around Waikato on August 2, 2023, reinvigorated efforts to find Phillips and his children. Police started conducting door-to-door checks in Te Anga, Pomarangi and Marokopa Rd areas.

Phillips was seen in two different Bunnings Warehouse stores, disguising himself with glasses and a surgical facemask, and was driving a stolen ute.

Phillips disguised himself while shopping at Bunnings. Photo / NZ Police

He used cash to buy items, which suggested he may have set up a campsite, including headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

12.30pm: Phillips is spotted driving a stolen 2003 bronze Toyota Hilux in Pōkuru, south of Te Awamutu.

3pm-4pm: Phillips visits Bunnings Warehouse on Kahikatea Drive, Melville, Hamilton. Security footage captures him driving the stolen ute in the store’s carpark.

4pm: Phillips goes to Bunnings Warehouse on Te Rapa Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Security footage from inside the store shows him wearing a beanie, glasses and a surgical facemask to hide his identity.

6.45pm: Phillips gets into a fight with the owner of the stolen ute in Kāwhia. The owner tries to run Phillips off the road. The owner also realises winter clothing is missing from his property.

Phillips was seen driving a stolen Toyota Hilux. Photo / NZ Police

Police also ask for sightings of a Honda 50cc motocross bike, a 200cc black Suzuki Trojan, a 200cc Honda XR and a Honda 2008 FourTrax quad bike.

The sightings were thought to be the first in 17 months before it was established that Phillips was allegedly involved in a bank robbery three months earlier.

May 16, 2023: Phillips allegedly robs bank, shoots at supermarket worker

Police issued a warrant for Phillips’ arrest on September 5, 2023 after he was alleged to have robbed a bank and shot at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti in May.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm over the armed heist of ANZ Te Kūiti on Rora St on May 16.

ANZ Bank on Rora St Te Kūiti. Photo / Google

Two people entered the bank on Rora St, Te Kūiti, Waikato, and demanded cash, acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said.

The pair then fled the scene on a black, farm-style motorcycle, Saunders said.

Witnesses told the Herald two men, wearing all black and motorcycle helmets, entered the bank branch and were asked by ANZ staff to remove their helmets, which is when the robbery began.

Tom Phillips allegedly fleeing from a bank robbery. Photo / NZ Police

A witness said the offenders, one short and the other tall, fled the bank “with $50 notes flying everywhere”.

The incident also saw a nearby supermarket worker shot at.

December 9, 2021: Phillips disappears with children for good

Almost a month before a scheduled court appearance, Phillips again takes his children from Marokopa.

An arrest warrant is then issued after he fails to appear before court.

September 11, 2021: Initial disappearance sparks major police response

Tom Phillips vanishes for the first time with his three young children Jayda, Maverick and Ember from a beach near Marokopa.

The discovery of his ute on the shoreline sparks a major land and sea search.

The quartet later return to a family farm almost three weeks later, with Phillips saying he needed time out.

Phillips is charged with wasting police resources.

