Focus Live: Cheree Kinnear is live at the grand opening of New Zealands first ever Costco. Video / Aja Lethaby

Focus Live: Cheree Kinnear is live at the grand opening of New Zealands first ever Costco. Video / Aja Lethaby

Costco shoppers have posted photos of their opening day haul online, saying how impressed they are with the range and quality of the products on offer.

Rotisserie chickens and toilet paper flew out the door of the big-box retailer today with supersized jars of condiments and spreads, ready-to-heat pizza, and Kirkland brand spices also popular trolley items.

Almost every trolley had a supersized 48 pack of Kirkland's toilet paper - retailing at $39.99.

Rotisserie chickens were also a popular buy at $7.99.

Shopper Arthur Wang posted his haul on Facebook with clothing, fresh fruit, baked goods and condiments in his $400-plus shop.

He was impressed that on arrival at 7am that the doors were already open despite an advertised opening time of 8am.

Arthur Wang was impressed with the range of food and friendliness of Costco staff. Photo / Costco NZ Fans FB page

"Costco Auckland first bill for me, off to a flying start, spent more than $400, great service as normal as other Costco in other countries," he said in a post.

"Muffin 13.98 a box, buy one get one free, I only notice that when I got to the checkout, the cashier took the initiative to run to me to give me another box."

He was in and out with his trolley load and back in the office by 9am.

Costco shopper Jen Davenport camped at the store overnight and was at the front of the queue when the ribbon was cut.

After shopping at Costco in Australia she was running low on Kirkland products so was finally able to top up on them.

Despite queuing to be one of the first in-store the self-confessed superfan bought less than 10 items on opening day but said she would be back at the weekend with her husband in tow.

Her must-have items included shredded American cheddar, Grass-fed Kirkland butter, and the popular Louisiana Chicken Fry batter.

Jen Davenport camped at Costco and only bought a few items because she has a 'big shop' planned for the weekend. Photo / Jen Davenport

Other shoppers went to experience opening day excitement taking selfies with huge teddy bears (that retail for $500) and trying the hot food samples around the 14,800sqm megastore.

Despite long queues for the car park and then a snaking line to enter the store shoppers said the atmosphere in the line was more like waiting for a festival than a shop.

"People were smiling in the queue like they were lining up at an amusement park," one shopper said.

Some frustrated with the wait to get into one of the 1300 car parks ditched their cars on grass verges or parked in nearby retail spots.

Another was disappointed, saying some of the fresh food prices were no cheaper than Countdown or New World.

For others, it was the range and quantity of goods that impressed most.

A spokeswoman from Costco said the morning had been a huge success with "a lot of excitement around the food court hot dog and refillable soda deal for $1.99.

"As well as the taro boba tea in the food court."

Arielle Rae Aguilar went to Costco just to get Hello Kitty toys and food from the foodcourt. Photo / Costco NZ Fans FB page

Costco is known for its inexpensive food court items. The price of the hot dog has not increased since the store opened in 1985 and CFO Richard Galanti has promised it will remain at that price forever.

Costco staff said the rotisserie chickens were also "flying out the door at a rapid rate" with customers impressed with the price for the size of the chicken.

The store opened an hour ahead of schedule because of the growing crowd.

"The lines outside were getting quite large, so to alleviate congestion and prevent overcrowding, warehouse staff put in the hard work to open the warehouse early," a Costco spokeswoman said.

Customers arrived as New Zealand's first Costco store opens at Westgate, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Photo / Michael Craig