Nellie Day celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday surrounded by friends and family, including daughter Ngaire Fisher, right, granddaughter Natalie Lawson, left, and great-granddaughter Nora Lawson.

A much-loved Whangārei resident has celebrated a milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Nellie Day marked her 103rd birthday on Sunday, March 17, with three different cakes at Tranquillity Bay Care Rest Home in Parua Bay.

The occasion was celebrated by all 34 residents at the rest home, staff and four generations of Day’s family, said Tranquillity Bay activities co-ordinator Kathy Wallace.

Day is an inspiring and friendly resident, who enjoys reading the paper daily and sitting in the sun, Wallace said. Her past activities included golf, dancing and knitting.

Now widowed, she has three children, including daughter Ngaire Fisher who works as a carer at Tranquillity Bay.

Last year, Day celebrated her 102nd birthday with a performance by Lucy the dancing dog.

This year’s affair was bit more subdued but she still got to enjoy her favourite cake, lemon.

Day is the only resident over 100 at Tranquillity Bay, Wallace said. “Nellie’s our treasure.”