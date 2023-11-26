Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter said a lack of trained staff could undermine the provision of 150 extra aged care beds planned for the mid-north.

Far North aged care providers, educators and iwi have teamed up to “grow their own” aged care workforce in order to tackle a growing skills shortage in the region.

The need for aged care staff is high due to the burgeoning number of retirement villages with aged care facilities in the region, particularly in Kerikeri.

To combat that, four Northland care operators are planning a raft of expos and workshops next year to recruit much-needed staff.

Kerikeri Retirement Village, Claud Switzer Residential Care in Kaitāia, Kauri Lodge in Kāeo and Oakridge Villas Metlifecare, also in Kerikeri, aim to recruit school leavers and attract mature staff back into the workforce with locally created and delivered training.

Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter said the first expos would be held in Whangārei, Kaikohe and Kaitāia in February, with more planned, including in Kerikeri, throughout 2024.

“We want to try to attract people by running expos and information evenings and support them into training.

“Rather than employing migrants from overseas, we said, ‘Let’s work together in the long term to grow our own’.”

Sumpter said the struggle to recruit aged care staff was a nationwide problem, exacerbated by Covid-19.

“Covid made it worse, but it’s been like this for years because it’s underfunded.”

Kerikeri is currently undergoing a boom in retirement villages and aged care.

While Kerikeri Retirement Village has operated a 68-bed care facility for many years, Metlifecare Oakridge is building a 65-bed care home, and Arvida has an 80-bed facility planned.

Sumpter said a large number of staff members were needed for these facilities.

“With the other care facilities opening up, the pressure is going to be great.

“Rather than competing, we’re trying to be proactive and fulfil employment needs for everyone.”

Building has begun on the new Metlifecare Oakridge care home on Cobham Rd, as an expansion of its nearby Oakridge Villas Retirement Village.

The new facility is expected to create around 30 to 35 new fulltime and part-time jobs.

An artist’s impression of the new Metlifecare Oakridge care facility being built in Kerikeri. Credit / Foley Group

A spokeswoman said Metlifecare would be participating in the February expo, “where we will be recruiting to fill positions for the opening of our Oakridge Villas Care Home, still scheduled for mid-2024″.

“The long-term [vision is to deliver] sustainable employment and career opportunities in Te Tai Tokerau to provide much-needed care for Kerikeri residents.”

The Far North’s biggest retirement village to date, Arvida’s Te Puna Waiora in Kerikeri, will house about 340 people in 200 villas and townhouses, with up to 80 more in care when finished.

The first stage of the $170 million development, at the end of Hall Rd, was launched in 2021.

Village manager Monique Hawker could not say when the care facility would be opened.

But Arvida was “supportive of any initiatives that aim to increase and develop the aged care workforce, as the need is only going to grow in this region and across New Zealand”, she said.

“As we are in the planning stages of our care offering in our community, it has been important for us to be part of these ongoing discussions to support the growth of the aged care workforce in the region.”

The care providers are working with Te Pūkenga, Careerforce and Ringa Atawahai Matauranga to ensure they offer courses that teach the skills aged care staff need.

The expos are funded by the Ministry of Social Development with the support of Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Sumpter said Ngāti Rehia and iwi health providers Ngāti Hine Health Trust, Hauora Hokianga/Hokianga Health and Whangaroa Health Services Trust were also on board to “ensure that these opportunities reach deep into some of the region’s most isolated communities”.

Sumpter said the care sector offered many career pathways.

Kerikeri Retirement Village offers work experience and placement training to support those who want to develop their careers, particularly as registered nurses.

