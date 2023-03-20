A 102-year-old Northlander was surprised with a dancing dog for her birthday. Video / Northern Advocate

A 102-year-old Northlander was surprised with a dancing dog for her birthday. Video / Northern Advocate

A momentous occasion was celebrated at Tranquillity Bay Care in Parua Bay, as Nellie Elizabeth Betsy Day celebrated her 102nd birthday with a visit from a dancing dog.

Nell was born in 1921 in Whangaroa Hospital, growing up on a farm in Kaeo with her five brothers before moving to Whangārei when she married in 1947.

She shared with reporter Brodie Stone that she’s lived a “happy and good life”.

“I’m happy, I just go along with what comes my way,” she said.

While her birthday falls on St Patricks Day, it was a visit from Lucy the dancing dog that was the main attraction on Friday.

Nell grinned from ear to ear as Lucy showed off her various tricks, which included jumping through her owners’ legs, balancing on her back, wrapping herself in blankets, and even skateboarding.

‘Lucygoosey’ has a large following on the social media platform TikTok, having amassed over 1500 followers. She’s visited all of the rest homes in Northland, according to her owner.

Lucy the dancing dog entertained residents at Tranquillity Bay Care last friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Lucy was no stranger to Tranquility Bay Care, and the rest home organised for her to return in honour of Nells’ birthday.

According to the staff at the rest home, Nell enjoys reading the newspaper every day and completes crosswords.

Activities co-ordinator at Tranquility Care, Kathy Wallace, said Nell is “so laid-back and happy”, and “she always wears that beautiful smile”.

Incredibly, Nell still walks on her own, and Wallace said she inspires everyone there.

“We just think if Nellie is doing it, we can,” she said.

Son John Day told the Advocate that his mother has “always been there”.

Daughter Ngaire shared that up until she was 99, Nell lived at home, which Ngaire described as “amazing”.

She said spending time with her mother is ”always good” and she feels “very lucky”.

Nell with daughter Ngaire and son John. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I’ve been really well looked after,” Nell said, referring to Tranquility Care rest home.

She described Tranquillity Bay as “quiet and peaceful”, and said it’s like being around “one big family”.

When asked what it feels like to reach the grand age of 102, Nell simply laughed and said, “I don’t know why I’ve been here for so long!”

“I’ve managed it quite well,” she added.

As for her secret to a long life? Nell said there isn’t one.

“There’s no secret, just live a good life and enjoy life,” she said.