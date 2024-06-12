Fire and police investigators examine the house on Thomas St, Tikipunga, after Hoani Reupena-Tuoro died after the suspicious blaze. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Six weeks after the death of Hoani Reupena-Tuoro in a suspicious fire in Northland police are yet to make an arrest but remain determined to find out what happened and why.

The 61-year-old, also known as John Reuben, died on April 29 after a car fire spread to a house on Thomas St in Whangārei’s Tikipunga.

Police launched a homicide investigation on May 9 after ruling the fire was arson. One person spotted in CCTV footage was quickly eliminated from the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton, from Whangārei CIB, said the investigation is ongoing to find out exactly what happened and to locate the person, or people, responsible.

“We appreciate the public still have a number of questions regarding this investigation and we would like to reassure them we are working hard to answer them,” he said.

“These questions include the why – and our dedicated team are working tirelessly to understand this to provide this and bring a resolution to Hoani’s whānau.”

Clayton said he was aware of public speculation around the fire starting from a Molotov cocktail, but there is no evidence of that, and police are not considering it as part of enquiries.

“While there are some aspects of the investigation we cannot comment on at this stage, we continue to believe there is no immediate ongoing risk to the public due to our investigation to date,” he said.

Police thank members of the public who have provided information and footage, which continues to be reviewed as part of the investigation, alongside available CCTV footage from the area.

Clayton said police continue to encourage anyone else who may have information to please get in touch, particularly anyone with footage around the Thomas St area between 2am and 6am on Monday April 29.

Information can be provided through the 105 phone or online service, referencing file number 240429/4766.

Anyone with footage that may help can upload it online.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

