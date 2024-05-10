Police continue to investigate the fatal fire in Thomas St, Tikipunga, Whangarei on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man police were seeking after the death of a man in a house fire in Tikipunga has come forward and been eliminated from the inquiry.

On April 29, emergency services were called to a Northland address on Thomas St at 3.09 am, after a fire started in a car and spread to the house.

Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, 61, was found with critical injuries but died at the scene.

Police say the fire was arson and they have commenced a homicide investigation.

On Thursday , police released a snapshot of a person who was captured on CCTV near the crime scene. The man with tattoos was in the Te Kura Kaupapa school at the rear of the property that was set alight.

Whangārei police Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said they have since received a substantial amount of information from the public.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance. This person has come forward and has been eliminated from the police inquiry.

“But we would still like to hear from anyone who knows who started this fire, or saw anyone in the area that night between the hours of 1.30am through to 3.30am on Monday 29 April,” Clayton said.

Northlanders with any footage concerning the incident could assist by uploading their video by going to https://egret.nc3.govt.nz/

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has information via 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. People can use reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.








