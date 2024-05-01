Police have named the man who died in a suspicious house fire in Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police have released the name of the man who died following a suspicious fire at a Tikipunga property in Northland on Monday.

Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, 61, also known to whānau and friends as John Reuben of Whangārei died after a fire that started in a car spread to the home.

Emergency services were called to an address on Thomas St around 2.40am after they received reports of the fire.

On arrival firefighters found both the car and house “well involved in fire” and located a man alive inside the home with critical injuries.

Northland CIB Detective Inspector Al Symonds said despite best efforts from first responders he died at the scene.

“Our inquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding this fire are continuing.”

At the time about 20 police officers along with fire investigators and ESR scientists were investigating the death.

Earlier Symonds said that they were making steady progress with inquiries and had spoken to several people in the area at the time. Support was also being provided to the man’s whānau.

“We wish to thank the public for the information and assistance provided so far. However, we would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information in relation to this incident.”

Whangārei Police have launched an online portal as part of its investigation. The public can upload any photos or videos they may have of the incident at https://egret.nc3.govt.nz/

Northlanders with any information can get in touch via the 105-phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

The reference file number is 240429/4766. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.