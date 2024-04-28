Firefighters found a car and house well involved in fire when they arrived to the early morning fire. Photo / File

Firefighters found a car and house well involved in fire when they arrived to the early morning fire. Photo / File

A house and car have caught fire in northern Whangārei this morning.

At 2.40am Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls to a fire in Tikipunga, northern shift manager Paul Radden said.

“Upon arrival the brigade found a car and house well involved in fire.”

Two crews from Whangārei and two from Kamo attended the blaze. As of 5.30am the fire was contained, with one crew still at the scene tamping down hotspots.

Just before 5am crews were called to a second car fire in Tikipunga. Radden did not know if the two fires were related.