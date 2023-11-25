Arya Boyd, 5, is helped out by dad Jesse Boyd while Thea Boyd, 7, enjoys the Gypsy Fair. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was a colourful weekend in Whangārei as the Gypsy Fair descended upon the area for its annual two-day stint.

Local talent was also on display, with the Artisans’ Market offering a range of products and entertainment, as well as Circus Kumarani’s fire show on Saturday evening.

Located at William Frazer Park on Pohe Island, the Gypsy Fair delighted children and adults with its typical abundance of activities, food and hand-made goods.

Families travelled from across the area to enjoy bouncy castles, a shooting gallery, miniature jeeps, temporary tattoos, bracelet-making and a range of performances.

The fair is due to convoy to Kerikeri next weekend to delight residents based further north before heading down to Ōrewa.

Over at the Canopy Bridge and Pūtahi Park, a range of local artisans’ products delighted locals and visitors alike, with hand-made soaps, breads, jewellery, clothing and even kites on offer.

Last night, Ngunguru Sports Complex played host to a fire show from Circus Kumarani which enchanted attendees.

The evening was lit up with flames and captivating performances from local talent.

Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture the events of the weekend.

Shani, 8, and Van Dewhurst, 5, from Ocean Beach Whangārei Heads, enjoy the miniature jeeps at the Gypsy Fair. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Louise Kassler and Zoltan Nagy from Up There Kites, based in Taipa, Northland, display their stunning kites at the Artisans' Markets at the Whāngarei Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Children enjoy hand-made kites built by Louise Kassler and Zoltan Nagy from Up There Kites, based in Taipa, Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Circus Kumarani ringleader Tania Bracey-Brown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tyler Matheson performs in Circus Kumarani's fire show. Photo / Michael Cunningham