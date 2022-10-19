The Pūtahi Park will create more room for picnics. Photo/Tania Whyte

Whangārei locals and visitors will see a familiar sight as the Canopy Bridge and Pūtahi Park host the night markets and artisans market this Friday and Saturday for the first time in over three years.

"The Market Ladies" Tima Cassidy and Michele Kire purchased both markets in 2018, at which point the artisans market had been running since 2004, and the night markets had been running for a year.

At the time, the pair was aware of the Hundertwasser Art Centre being developed.

"We understood at that point that there would be some disruptions," said Kire.

The night markets were then moved to the Finlayson St carpark, and the artisans market was moved opposite the Reyburn House and Finlayson Street carpark.

But she said that the arrival of Covid-19 put "a major spanner in the works".

"It impacted not only our ability to run the markets but it also impacted the rate that construction (of the Hundertwasser Art Centre) could continue."

Both the artisan and night markets were pulled at the arrival of Omicron.

"Rather than risking all of that time, money and effort, we thought let's just wait the season."

She said that the impact on their business was significant, with a ripple effect on vendors who utilise the markets as their main source of income.

"Anything that impacted us as a business impacted a lot of people," reflected Kire, "We're essentially picking up our business off the ground."

The artisans market has not occurred since December 2020, and the night market had its last season at the beginning of 2021, both based at the Finlayson carpark.

Whilst the area was aesthetically pleasing, Kire says there were some struggles.

"The problem was that nobody could see us there, so lots of people thought we had disappeared altogether."

Fast-forward a year, and the markets are returning to the Canopy and the new Pūtahi Park, which opened in March this year.

"We just think this could be amazing, we're closer to the Town Basin, the Hundertwasser Art Centre looks fabulous and the new park brings a relaxed atmosphere."

Kire said Pūtahi Park was designed to be a "real centre of community" which ties into the market events.

"I think there's a real sense of community feeling when you're down there," she said, "they're just bringing people together."

"We've always taken the approach that the markets are a community of vendors serving the local community," she said, "It's about keeping local money local."

The Artisans Market features an array of colourful stalls. Photo /Tania Whyte

The Artisans Market is the longest-running art and craft market in Northland, with an estimated 50 artists selling their wares at each event.

Local artist Faye Garlick is a familiar face at the Artisans Market. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

The Canopy Night Market occurs on a monthly basis during the summer months.

This year visitors will see around 20-25 food vendors providing a selection of multicultural street food, from Hungarian Langosh, Katsu Chicken, and Pilaf, as well as a Kiwi classic-fried bread.

The Canopy Night Market kicks off this Friday. Photo/John Stone

According to Kire, visitors to both events can expect to see a mixture of new and old stalls.

Both markets host musicians, creating a family-friendly and energetic atmosphere.

Artisans Fair, Casey Meredith and James Fenwick perform for the crowd at Finlayson Carpark. Photo/Michael Cunningham

Kire said the events are great "even if you just want to hang out".

"It's not necessarily about coming down and spending money."

"There's a huge amount to do," said Kire, of the lead-up to this Friday's [Canopy] Night Market and Saturday's Artisans Market.

"There's booking people, making sure they'll fit, and trying to find the right location for different vendors too. Like with candles, they don't want to be somewhere in direct sun."

Michele also said traffic management is a huge element, which involves bringing vendors onto the bridge in a safe and orderly fashion, with safety a key element.

"We're anticipating quite a busy day(s)," said Kire.

The Canopy Night Market will run from 5pm Friday, October 21 to 8pm, and the Artisans Market will run from 1.30pm on Saturday, October 22 to 5pm, each hosted at the Canopy Bridge and Pūtahi Park.