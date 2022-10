Circus activities at the Canopy Bridge. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh Photography

It was a big day out at the Hātea Loop where mermaids, acrobats and unicorns defied the rain and brought colour, music and play to Whangārei's Town Basin.

Hātea Me Hearties as part of the Whangārei Fringe Festival invited buskers, street performers and market vendors to join in for a family-fun day on Sunday.

A performer from The Tiny Show at the Mud Kitchen. Photo / Sarah Marshall Photography

Some incredible art work at the chalk zone. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh Photography

Giant bubble fun at Pūtahi Park. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh Photography

A pint-sized pirate. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh Photography

The Hātea Me Hearties mermaid parade. Photo / Nimmy Santhosh Photography

David Fleig of Mermaid Bait plays in the mermaid parade. Photo / Sarah Marshall Photography