Enjoy stunning views from the top of Mount Manaia. Photo / Tania Whyte



The Women's Rugby World Cup is kicking off at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei tomorrow. Reporter Jenny Ling tracks down the top 10 things to do between watching rugby matches.

1. Get walking: Northland is full of good walks. Mahinepua, an easy 3km / two hour walk in the Far North is recommended, as it comes with stunning views up the coast. The area is also home to 14 archaeological sites. Haruru Falls to Waitangi is another good walk; it takes about three hours return with a stop at Whare Waka Cafe in the heart of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for the most delicious Basque burnt cheesecake.

2. Enjoy quirky art: Visit the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery in Whangārei then drive 40 minutes north to Te Hononga Hundertwasser Memorial Park and pop into the famous Hundertwasser toilets in Kawakawa.

Visit the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery in Whangārei. Photo / file

3. Be inspired in Hokianga: Check out Manea Footprints of Kupe in Opononi then head to the Waipoua Kauri Forest to see the mighty Tane Mahuta. On the way back, recharge at the Boatshed Café or No 1 Parnell Gallery and Café in Rawene and if there's time nip over to the historic village of Kohukohu.

4. Enjoy free activities: Visit the picturesque Whangārei Falls followed by a trip into town to the Whangārei Art Museum, Northland's public art gallery and home of the city's art collection. The Whangārei Quarry Gardens is also full of interesting treasures including the camellia collection, an arid garden and the five senses garden for a mere gold coin donation.

Check out Manea Footprints of Kupe cultural centre in Opononi. Photo / supplied

5. Coastal beach walks: Take a walk from Waipu Cove to Langs Beach via Ding Bay and take in the amazing pancake rocks. Or do the Mangawhai Cliffs walkway, an easy two to three hour track with remarkable views.

6. Get really active: Climb to the top of Mt Manaia for views overlooking the Whangārei Heads and harbour, then explore Abbey Caves, a two-hour loop walk across farmland and native forest. Tackle the walking tracks to the summit of Parihaka or take your bike for a spin on the mountain bike trails at the scenic reserve.

Explore many of Northland's picturesque beaches or do the Mangawhai Cliffs walkway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

7. Find peaceful beaches: Explore Russell, then take a drive along Rawhiti Rd stopping at secluded spots including Elliot Bay and Puriri Bay, and Whangaruru and Oakura beaches. Carry on along Russell Rd to the Helena Bay café and gallery for two of life's pleasures; food and art.

8. Go skydiving: Get an adrenaline rush by jumping out of a plane. Skydive Bay of Islands in Kerikeri has four heights to choose from; 9000, 12,000, 16,500, and New Zealand's highest skydive at 20,000 feet. While you're up there, soak in the stunning scenery of all the 144 islands that make up the Bay of Islands.

Go skydiving at Skydive Bay of Islands in Kerikeri. Photo / File

9. Theatre and music: See what's on at ONEONESIX Community Theatre Events Centre on Bank St, Whangārei www.oneonesix.nz. The Whangārei Fringe is running till October 16 and is overflowing with theatre, circus, art, digital technology, music, poetry, cabaret, fashion, drag and more.

10. Hit the markets: Find something unique at the Waipu Boutique Market held on the second Sunday of the month, and the Artisans Market in Whangārei on Saturdays. There's also plenty of great produce and food to be had at the Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on weekends, the Bay of Islands Farmers markets in Paihia on Thursdays, and in Kerikeri on Sundays. There are plenty more around Northland too.