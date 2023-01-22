Extravaganza Fair provides plenty of fun in Whangārei

Zia-Louise Nortje, aged five, from Whangārei plays with a hoop at the Extravaganza Fair at Whangārei’s William Fraser Memorial Park on Saturday

The famous Extravaganza Fair proved to be a hit for its two-day stint in Whangārei over the weekend.

Held at William Fraser Memorial Park on Pohe Island on Saturday and Sunday, the fair featured arts and crafts, food, entertainment, market stalls and more.

The Extravaganza Fair Summer Tour in Whangārei provided a great time for Xaiyah King, 2, from Wellington. Photo / Michael Cunningham

And hundreds of folk enjoyed the fine weather to take time out at the fair, which is a regular visitor toWhangārei and Northland. After visiting Waitangi earlier this month, the fair will also be at Mangawhai Domain on January 28, 29 and 30.

Northern Advocate Photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to capture the fun.

Traveller Summer Tyeat her stall at the Extravaganza Fair at Whangārei’s William Fraser Memorial Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hunter Halford, 6, from Whangārei found the Zorb balls plenty of fun. Photo / Michael Cunningham