A fundraiser has been set up for Chapman’s family.

“As they face this unimaginable grief and unknown territory, we are reaching out to help ease the burden during this challenging road ahead,” the page said.

Her funeral is at 10.30am on Wednesday at Morris and Morris Funerals on Kamo Rd, Mairtown, Whangārei.

Chapman was shot dead by a man at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi about 11.10am on Thursday. Police launched a homicide investigation later that day.

Yvonne Chapman was shot dead at Beach Road Reserve in Onerahi, Whangārei, on Thursday.

The suspected gunman was found in the park critically injured and was taken to hospital.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, of the Whangārei criminal investigation branch, said police were not seeking anybody else in relation to the murder.

Pilmer has been asking any witnesses to speak to police.

“Anyone who was in the Beach Rd, Whangārei Heads Rd, Raurimu Ave and Church St areas between 8-11.15am with any dashcam, cellphone or CCTV footage is urged to reach out.”

‘It’s so sad, especially in a kids' area'

The shooting has left residents on edge, but police say it is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.

Police investigate the heavily guarded homicide scene on Beach Rd in Onerahi, Whangārei - a park popular with fishers, dog walkers and freedom campers. Photo / Denise Piper

Local mother Rahera Tau told the Northern Advocate she felt unsafe being in the park after the incident.

“It’s so sad, especially in a kids' area, by a playground. People won’t want to come here anymore,” she said.

Her concerns were echoed online as people said the shooting had left them feeling unsafe.

On Friday morning, a bouquet of flowers was the only sign at the park of the incident.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom understood the incident was unsettling for the wider community.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.”

She said serious incidents such as yesterday’s shooting were not the norm.

“But we know when events like these happen they can cause angst for our communities and those involved.”

On Friday, the Beach Rd foreshore reserve in Onerahi was quiet, with just a bouquet of flowers to mark the homicide. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo called Onerahi a lovely suburb.

“Onerahi has always been a very loving, caring community. It’s got a great football club and rugby club, and lots of things that the community is involved in.

“This is going to affect the community, there’s no doubt about it but the good thing is that there are no safety concerns at all.”

