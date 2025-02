Armed police on Church Rd and Cliff St intersection in Onerahi. Photo / Denise Piper

Police have swarmed a Whangārei suburb after reports a person was injured at a water front reserve.

Police were called to Beach Road Reserve on Beach Rd in Onerahi at about 11.10am today.

People reported seeing more than eight police cars in the area, as well as armed police and multiple ambulances.

Police said Beach Rd has been closed from Church Rd and asked motorists to avoid the area.