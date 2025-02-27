Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Onerahi community shaken by fatal park shooting

By &
Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Police investigate the heavily guarded homicide scene on Beach Rd in Onerahi, Whangarei - a park popular with fishers, dog walkers and freedom campers. Photo / Denise Piper

Police investigate the heavily guarded homicide scene on Beach Rd in Onerahi, Whangarei - a park popular with fishers, dog walkers and freedom campers. Photo / Denise Piper

A fatal shooting in broad daylight at a Whangārei park popular with families has rocked the suburb of Onerahi.

Questions were raised about how safe the seaside community is.

Police yesterday launched a homicide investigation after a woman was reportedly shot dead at the Beach Rd Reserve about 11.10am.

A witness said they saw a woman shot twice by a man.

Police blocking access to Beach Rd, near the Onerahi Yacht Club. Photo / Denise Piper
Police blocking access to Beach Rd, near the Onerahi Yacht Club. Photo / Denise Piper
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The woman was found dead at the park by police, who also discovered the suspected gunman. He was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

The witness said they did not know who the man and woman were.

Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots before police suddenly swarmed the waterfront park.

Neighbours were shocked and saddened by the shooting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rahera Tau and her family live close to the park and use it often, either for exercise or for her two kids to play on the playground.

She said she was sad to hear there was a shooting and felt a bit unsafe.

“It’s so sad, especially in a kids’ area, by a playground. People won’t want to come out here anymore.”

Her concerns were echoed online as people said the shooting had left them feeling unsafe.

Police officers, some armed, helped with the cordons in Onerahi, stopping people to ask if they had heard or seen anything. Photo / Denise Piper
Police officers, some armed, helped with the cordons in Onerahi, stopping people to ask if they had heard or seen anything. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom understood the incident was unsettling for the wider community.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.”

She said serious incidents such as yesterday’s shooting were not the norm.

“ ... But we know when events like these happen they can cause angst for our communities and those involved.”

Tau said a lot of people freedom camp by the park and can get a bit loud at night.

But during the day, the park is well used by children, dog walkers and fishers, she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo called Onerahi a lovely suburb.

“Onerahi has always been a very loving, caring community. It’s got a great football club and rugby club, and lots of things that the community is involved in.

“This is going to affect the community, there’s no doubt about it but the good thing is that there are no safety concerns at all.”

His sentiment was echoed by Tau, who said there are many nice people in the community.

Nordstrom said police would carry out reassurance patrols to alleviate some concern.

At the time of the incident, the reserve was busy with fishers and freedom campers, who left after being interviewed by police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

People reported seeing more than eight police cars in the area, as well as armed police and multiple ambulances.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, an operations manager and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

Police cordons around Beach Rd remained in place while officers carried out a scene examination.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, called on witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“The key focus for us is determining the series of events that led up to this tragic incident.

“We understand this incident would have been unsettling for the wider community and we appreciate the assistance from the public during this time.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nordstrom encouraged the public to report incidents unfolding to 111.

Anyone with information about yesterday’s shooting can contact police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting job number P061751387.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate