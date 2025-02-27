The woman was found dead at the park by police, who also discovered the suspected gunman. He was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

The witness said they did not know who the man and woman were.

Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots before police suddenly swarmed the waterfront park.

Neighbours were shocked and saddened by the shooting.

Rahera Tau and her family live close to the park and use it often, either for exercise or for her two kids to play on the playground.

She said she was sad to hear there was a shooting and felt a bit unsafe.

“It’s so sad, especially in a kids’ area, by a playground. People won’t want to come out here anymore.”

Her concerns were echoed online as people said the shooting had left them feeling unsafe.

Police officers, some armed, helped with the cordons in Onerahi, stopping people to ask if they had heard or seen anything. Photo / Denise Piper

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom understood the incident was unsettling for the wider community.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public.”

She said serious incidents such as yesterday’s shooting were not the norm.

“ ... But we know when events like these happen they can cause angst for our communities and those involved.”

Tau said a lot of people freedom camp by the park and can get a bit loud at night.

But during the day, the park is well used by children, dog walkers and fishers, she said.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo called Onerahi a lovely suburb.

“Onerahi has always been a very loving, caring community. It’s got a great football club and rugby club, and lots of things that the community is involved in.

“This is going to affect the community, there’s no doubt about it but the good thing is that there are no safety concerns at all.”

His sentiment was echoed by Tau, who said there are many nice people in the community.

Nordstrom said police would carry out reassurance patrols to alleviate some concern.

At the time of the incident, the reserve was busy with fishers and freedom campers, who left after being interviewed by police.

People reported seeing more than eight police cars in the area, as well as armed police and multiple ambulances.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, an operations manager and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

Police cordons around Beach Rd remained in place while officers carried out a scene examination.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, called on witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“The key focus for us is determining the series of events that led up to this tragic incident.

“We understand this incident would have been unsettling for the wider community and we appreciate the assistance from the public during this time.”

Nordstrom encouraged the public to report incidents unfolding to 111.

Anyone with information about yesterday’s shooting can contact police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting job number P061751387.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.