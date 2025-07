Police have arrested a man behind the robbery of a Whangārei bar.

By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

Police have arrested a man they say was behind a brazen robbery of a Whangārei bar in which one person was injured and a shot was fired into the pub’s ceiling.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, of the Whangārei CIB, said the man entered Kensington Tavern about 10pm on Friday and discharged a firearm before demanding money.

She said officers put in long hours throughout the weekend to track down the offender, which culminated in a police operation outside an Okara Drive business on Monday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and would face serious charges when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Tuesday.