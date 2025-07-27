Police hunt for car involved in Whangārei bar robbery
RNZ
Quick Read
Save
Police are seeking a white Toyota Aqua with stolen licence plates, registration KHA69, in connection to a violent bar robbery in Whangārei. Photo / Dean Purcell
By RNZ
Police are asking for help in locating a car involved in a violent bar robbery in Whangārei on Friday night.
A shot was fired into the roof of the bar by an armed robber, who also assaulted a patron.
Whangārei police said two suspects were sought, after entering
the premises on Kensington Avenue with a firearm and demanding money.
A man wielding a gun burst into the bar through the smokers’ area about 9.30pm and demanded staff give him money from the till.