Police hunt for car involved in Whangārei bar robbery

Police are seeking a white Toyota Aqua with stolen licence plates, registration KHA69, in connection to a violent bar robbery in Whangārei. Photo / Dean Purcell

By RNZ

Police are asking for help in locating a car involved in a violent bar robbery in Whangārei on Friday night.

A shot was fired into the roof of the bar by an armed robber, who also assaulted a patron.

Whangārei police said two suspects were sought, after entering the premises on Kensington Avenue with a firearm and demanding money.

A man wielding a gun burst into the bar through the smokers’ area about 9.30pm and demanded staff give him money from the till.