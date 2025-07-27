Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police hunt for car involved in Whangārei bar robbery

RNZ
Quick Read

Police are seeking a white Toyota Aqua with stolen licence plates, registration KHA69, in connection to a violent bar robbery in Whangārei. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are seeking a white Toyota Aqua with stolen licence plates, registration KHA69, in connection to a violent bar robbery in Whangārei. Photo / Dean Purcell

By RNZ

Police are asking for help in locating a car involved in a violent bar robbery in Whangārei on Friday night.

A shot was fired into the roof of the bar by an armed robber, who also assaulted a patron.

Whangārei police said two suspects were sought, after entering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save