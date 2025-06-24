The court heard her target locations were Farmers, Chemist Warehouse, Rebel Sports, Briscoes and Woolworths seeking out luxury items.

One of her hauls was for a total of $1153 in perfume taken from Farmers in one hit.

On several occasions altercations occurred with members of the public who tried to stop her but she would drop the items and run.

On one spree she was caught by an off-duty police officer and advised she was under arrest, but fled and was subsequently charged with escaping police custody.

“You are a scourge on Woolworths and The Chemist Warehouse,” Judge Gene Tomlinson said.

The judge said although it appeared to be an ordinary case of shoplifting, there was an astounding amount taken over a short period of time.

“Your stealing was not for survival or for food, it was for drugs,” Judge Tomlinson said.

Throughout the sentencing, Whiu politely interjected to offer her input.

Chemist Warehouse in Whangarei was also one of Whiu's prime locations to steal from. Photo / NZME

“Excuse me, I didn’t do it to help our people, I did it all for the drugs,” she said in one of her interjections.

“You did it to help out the people who were giving you drugs Ms Whiu,” Judge Tomlinson told her.

“Yes, I did it to help them,” she said.

The judge then told her the dealers were using her and sent a firm message.

“Steal to order, steal to supply drug dealers and help them out, you go to jail.

“They don’t care ‘cos they’re not here. They’re happy for you to go to jail,” Judge Tomlinson said and Whiu nodded in agreement.

“They got what they want and that sucks for you.”

Judge Tomlinson said anyone who walked into stores and stole would be looking at jail.

“You knew what you were doing was wrong,” to which Whiu interjected with a request.

“Before I forget, I was wondering if I could stay in custody longer than you have given me?” Whiu asked, having already served 146 days in custody.

She didn’t elaborate on why.

Judge Tomlinson said he understood the position she was in before imposing a 12-month imprisonment sentence.

“Excuse me,” Whiu interjected one last time.

“Yes, Ms Whiu,” Judge Tomlinson responded.

“What if I don’t want to steal? I know it’s wrong,” she asked.

“Then don’t steal. You steal, you go to jail.”

