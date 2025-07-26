Police are urgently trying to locate the two offenders.

Violent armed robbery at Whangārei bar – two men on the run

A man is on the run after allegedly assaulting a pub patron, firing a shot into the ceiling, and robbing a bar at gunpoint in Whangārei.

The driver of the getaway car is also sought by police.

Tactical Crime Unit supervisor Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper said police were called to a bar on Kensington Ave, Whangārei, at 10pm yesterday after a man entered the bar holding a firearm, demanding money.

The man is reported to have fired a shot towards the roof of the bar and assaulted one of the patrons, Cooper said.

The man then took cash from the bar’s tills and left in a car that had been waiting in the carpark.