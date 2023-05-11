Around 30mm of rain fell in Whanganui between Wednesday and Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Around 30mm of rain fell and temperatures dropped to single digits in and around Whanganui over Wednesday night.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the most rain recorded around the regions from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday was 32.3mm at Santoft, between Marton and Bulls.

Whanganui Airport recorded 29.2mm, while Flat Hills in the Rangitīkei District got 21.2mm.

In Ruapehu, Raetihi got 23.6mm, Ohakune got 20mm and in South Taranaki Hāwera recorded 29.6mm.

Temperatures overnight dipped into single digits across the region, with a low of 7.2C recorded at Whanganui Airport, 4.1C in Raetihi, 2.2C in Waiouru and 6.4C in Hāwera.

Despite this councils have reported to had no issues.

Earlier on Thursday both the SH1 Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru and State Highway 46 between Tongariro and Rangipo were closed due to snow on the roads.

But as of 9.20am NZTA reported both roads had been reopened, but advised people to take extra care and drive to the conditions.

A Ruapehu District Council spokesperson said other than the snow the district had no other issues with the weather.

Little expected the daytime temperatures to continue to follow this cool trend for the next couple of days.

The wet weather was also expected to continue until late on Thursday when a change in winds from westerlies to southerlies would begin to clear the showers away.

Friday and Saturday were then expected to be clear but cold, with westerlies and showers potentially returning late on Sunday.