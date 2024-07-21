“It is what it is – I can’t wait to see those ones going on with better things.”

The 2023 survivors in the forwards are Kim Hunt, Leigha Stormont, Trassina Hooper and Samara Pahl Long, along with backs Alice Ireton and Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere, while Maze Thompson-Koro served as assistant coach last season.

Still, with an extra team of players to consider in the Whanganui Rugby Football Union’s (WRFU) women’s club competition this year in the form of newcomers Silks Audit Rātana, Nepia has studied a lot of footage and believes the 2024 edition can grow into their boots.

The squad contains 11 of his AGC Marist Clovers side, who went unbeaten until their shock 37-34 final loss in extra time to Byfords Construction Taihape, who provide seven players.

Four come from the new Rātana team, with two each from Speedy Signs Kaierau and the Marton Queenbeez.

The Taihape women commute alongside their fellow Steelform Whanganui Men’s counterparts for trainings at the Marist hub beside Cullinane College.

“Great mix across the clubs and those players that are there are [there] deservedly,” said Nepia.

“Just trying to figure everything out and see what we’re working with.

“We feel we can compete, we know it’s hard work.”

Gutted at last year’s final loss, Hunt will retain the captaincy for this campaign.

“We had many a conversation around it, she wants to grow into that leadership space,” said Nepia.

Having had tutelage at Marist from the likes of teammates Sosoli Talawadua and Lavenia Nauga-Grey, part of the 2024 Manawatū Cyclones, Hunt will now benefit from working with new Whanganui assistant coach Ruth McKay, the former Black Ferns forward whose uncompromising will to win inspired Taihape to their inaugural title.

“It’s unapologetically wanting to compete and be the best we can be,” said Nepia.

“In terms of experience, some of the team can have [it] coming into it next year, so we can foot it with the big teams.”

Ironically, before the Heartland Series gets under way, the new Whanganui side will get to face some of their stars of 2023 with two pre-season fixtures against Manawatū Wahine Development and the full Taranaki Whio squad.

Nepia is looking forward to his women getting to test themselves against higher-level talents.

“We can’t wait to go and play Taranaki,” he said.

“It’s massive for the next one that wants to be Hayley Gabriel, getting to watch her play on television.

“They’ll say, ‘if they can, I can’.”

The team is:

Forwards: Rebekah Manu (Marist), Mihipeka McKenzie-Mason (Rātana), Pia Huxtable (Taihape), Taina Nauga (Marist), Kim Hunt (Marist), Te Huinga Chambers (Taihape), Cienna Newland (Marist), Leigha Stormont (Kaierau), Trassina Hooper (Taihape), Catherine Nauga (Marist), Epesana Tafa (Marton), Nicola Chase (Taihape), Porourangi Te Potiki Manuel (Rātana), Samara Pahl-Long (Kaierau).

Backs: Josephine Manuel (Rātana), Waimanawa Potaka-Osborne Whanarere (Marist), Awatere McLean-Wanoa (Marist), Janina Rimene (Marton), Maze Thompson-Koro (Marist), Paris Herewini (Rātana), Te Rina Mohi (Taihape), Alice Ireton (Marist), Elise Fannin (Taihape), Emma Haitana (Taihape), Kesa Siganisucu (Marist), Tiana Kauika (Marist).

2024 Draw

Pre-season:

July 27: Manawatū Wāhine Development

August 3: Taranaki Whio

North Island Heartland Series:

August 17: Wairarapa Bush

August 24: King Country

August 31: Thames Valley

September 7: Finals Day