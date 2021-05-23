Whakatāne man pursues his stolen car then crashes into it

FILE

A vigilante pursuit of a stolen vehicle has ended in a crash.

A police spokeswoman said a Whakatāne man reported seeing his car, which had previously been stolen, drive past about 11.20pm yesterday.

He followed the stolen vehicle in another car, she said.

The stolen car stopped suddenly on Awakeri Rd, near Melville Rd, and the man giving chase crashed into the back of it. The occupants of the stolen car then fled on foot, the spokeswoman said.

A police dog unit attended but was unable to track down the occupants of the stolen car.

Further inquiries were being made.