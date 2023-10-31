The Whakaari / White Island eruption - From then until now. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / 60 Minutes / Supplied

By RNZ

The company that owns Whakaari/ White Island has been found guilty on one of two health and safety charges relating to the fatal eruption in 2019.

The December 2019 eruption killed 22 people.

WorkSafe had argued that Whakaari Management was responsible for the safety of the island as a place of business.

In the culmination of a trial that started in July, Judge Evangelos Thomas today agreed, saying the company failed to meet its responsibilities as a workplace.

He dismissed one other charge laid by WorkSafe.

Whakaari Management will be sentenced alongside six other guilty parties in February.

Judge Thomas has been considering whether the island’s owners, through the company Whakaari Management, put workers and tourists at undue risk.

Whakaari Management was the only company still awaiting a verdict after six other parties pleaded guilty and six had charges dismissed.

WorkSafe initially charged 13 individuals and organisations in 2020, and the trial began in July after a series of last-minute guilty pleas.

Whakaari had been a popular tourist attraction before the eruption. WorkSafe’s case was that Whakaari Management put profits ahead of safety.

The company’s lawyer argued it was the landowner, nothing more.

Judge Thomas began by thanking survivors of the eruption who gave evidence during the lengthy trial.

