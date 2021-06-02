Whakaari/ White Island eruption: Defendants argue against making pleas

WorkSafe New Zealand revealed details relating to its investigation into the Whakaari/White Island eruption disaster. Video / Mark Mitchell

Defendants facing WorkSafe charges in the aftermath of the deadly Whakaari eruption have argued against making pleas in a hearing at the Whakatāne court this morning.

Three individuals and 10 companies face charges after the deaths of 22 people and injuries to 25 others when Whakaari erupted on December 9, 2019.

White Island Tours Ltd, Whakaari Management Ltd and its directors James, Peter and Andrew Buttle, Kahu (NZ) Ltd, the National Emergency Management Agency, Institute of Geological Nuclear Sciences Ltd (GNS Science], Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd and Aerius Ltd are among the defendants.

Richard Raymond QC, lawyer for White Island Tours, told Judge Evangelos​ Thomas it would "simply not be conducive to justice" for his client to make a plea as they were still awaiting disclosure of documents.

He said defence had received 3000 documents so far, "only half the story".

"And some of those documents are hundreds of pages long."

He said a team of six to eight lawyers had taken three months to review the disclosure that had been submitted so far.

He said the case was "the most extensive and complex investigation undertaken by WorkSafe".

Judge Thomas ruled that the next hearing on this matter will be on September 13 in the Whakatane District Court for a case review hearing and a decision will be made about the next hearing venue on that date.

Judge Thomas said he was particularly concerned about the Buttles, who lived and operated their business in Auckland, were not excluded from the proceedings given the allegations against them.

He said they and all other parties remained innocent of everything until proven otherwise.

Judge Thomas confirmed that the National Emergency Management Agency had pleaded not guilty to the one charge they faced by written notice. He also said all other defendants must file their pleas by written notice no later than August 24.

He also told the parties they needed to be ready at the case review hearing to have meaningful discussions about any pre-trial hearings.

Representing WorkSafe NZ was Kirsty McDonald QC who told Judge Thomas that WorkSafe was opposed to any request for more time for the defendants to enter pleas.

"It is surprising to the prosecution given the extent of the initial disclosure already provided to the defendants that they are not in position to do so today."

McDonald said entry of pleas should not have to wait for more disclosure to be provided when the victims were entitled to have the matters sufficiently progressed today.

White Island Tours lawyer Richard Raymond QC, speaking on behalf of some of the defendants, said future hearings need to be held in the Whakatane District Court, especially for this jurisdiction defendants at least.

Raymond said WorkSafe had failed to acknowledge that it had filed the proceedings in the wrong court - the Auckland District Court registry.

And it was in the interest of justice to have defendants to have their matters heard in Whakatane, he said.

"It is not a moot point for us and it's important for this community."

The Buttles' lawyer has asked for the next call of the matters to be held in the Auckland District Court where the charges were originally filed.

Judge Thomas said under Section 14 of the Criminal Procedures Act it was perfectly open to WorkSafe to file in Auckland or Whakatāne, however it took the decision to file in Auckland because some of the defendants did not reside in Auckland.

Judge Thomas said he knows that comes as a cold comfort to those who say the proceedings should always have been laid in Whakatāne, however, he said some parties challenge the validity of WorkSafe's request to join all defendants matters together.

Judge Thomas said the question of the venue for the next hearing remained a "live issue" but the overall guide was what was best in the interest of justice to all parties.

Hearing begins with formal welcome

The hearing started with a mihi whakatau (formal welcome) followed by the administrative part of the proceedings which may take the whole day.

Judge Thomas said: "We begin today with remembering those who lost their lives and also acknowledge those who continue to suffer, and their families and their whānau both here and the communities around the world."

The hearing is also being live-streamed to nearby Acacia House, where interested parties also gathered.

Judge Thomas earlier said that victims and the Whakatāne wider community should have the opportunity to have their views presented to him at the hearing.

Also charged are Inflite Charters Ltd, ID Tours NZ Ltd and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd.

The 10 companies and organisations and three company directors are accused of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Whakaari Management's directors James, Peter and Andrew Buttle each face one charge.

It is alleged that each, as an officer of the company, failed to exercise due diligence to ensure the company was meeting its health and safety obligations.

Whakaari Management Ltd, which granted licences to tour operators, face two charges.

The charge particulars state that it was reasonable for the company to ensure workers and tourists were supplied with "appropriate personal protection equipment".

The charges relate to alleged offending between April 2016 and December 2019.

White Island Tours Ltd face two charges of alleged offending between April 2017 and December 2019, which relates to its duty of care to workers and tourists.

In relation to tourists, it is alleged that it was reasonable to ensure the tour booking confirmation included sufficient details of the hazards and risks of visiting Whakaari.

Two White Island Tours' guides Hayden Marshall-Inman and Tipene Maangi died.

Marshall-Inman's body was never found while two other guides Jake Milbank and Kelsey Waghorn were seriously injured.

Kahu (NZ) Ltd also faced two charges relating to the health and safety of workers and tourists - the company director and pilot Mark Law rescued five people from the island.

The National Emergency Management Agency faced one charge for alleged offending between April 2016 and December 2019.

The Agency provides leadership in reducing risk, being ready for and responding to and recovering from emergencies.

GNS Science, which monitors volcanic activity and assigns alert levels for each volcano, Volcanic Air Safaris Ltd and Aerius Ltd faced two charges each.

WorkSafe chief executive Phil Parkes earlier said the prosecution was the result of the most extensive and complex investigation ever undertaken by WorkSafe.

"We investigated whether those with any involvement in taking tourists to the island were meeting their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

"We consider that these 13 parties did not meet those obligations. It is now up to the judicial system to determine whether they did or not. WorkSafe can't comment on the matters in front of the court."

WorkSafe has previously confirmed it did not investigate the rescue and recovery of victims after the eruption.

On those matters, no enforcement action has been taken.