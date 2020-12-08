Whakaari/White Island: Survivors, families, first responders gather on anniversary

Survivors, families of the dead and first responders have filled Whakatāne's Mataatua Marae for a commemoration service on the one-year anniversary of the White Island/Whakaari eruption.

At 2.11pm on December 9 last year, the volcano, which is 52.3km off the coast of Whakatāne, erupted killing 20 tourists and two tour guides.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy are among the dignitaries on the marae for the service.

Before the ceremony the attendees were seated in a marquee outside.

They have now filed into the wharenui. Among them at the Inman, Maangi and Matthews families as well as the prime minister and other leaders, teams from both Kahu Helicopters and Volcanic Air.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dame Reddy, Ardern and Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner are expected to speak at the ceremony.

Dame Reddy was the first to speak at the commemorative service.

She said December 9 was a "dark day".

She extended condolences to the families of the victims and saluted those who were involved in the recovery efforts.

"I salute everyone involved in the rescue and recovery operations including members of our defence force who put themselves in harm's way.

"People in the community stepped forward to help wherever they could. People injured that day had to draw on all their resolves and strength.

"It's a year when we've all been challenged to think beyond ourselves and act in the public good."

Ardern told those at the service the day of the eruption was "devastating" and "deeply personal" for those in Whakatāne.

"In the minutes and hours that followed [the eruption] the enormity of the tragedy became apparent. No more so than for this community - Whakatāne.

"In a nation that had experienced so much pain and loss in recent times, 9th December 2019 was devastating."

She said the actions of rescuers were "courageous" and thanked first responders and others involved following the eruption.

"Today we remember those who passed away, those were injured and their whānau.

"This was an extraordinarily challenging event and I know it affected everyone personally and deeply.

"I met many of you in the weeks after the eruption, you gave your all to support those who were affected."

Ardern sent a message of love to survivors and affected families both overseas and in the room.

"The impacts of this eruption were felt here on our shores with the lose of Tipene Maangi and Hayden Marshall-Inman but it was also felt acutely abroad too."

She read a statement from a person who had lost family in the eruption.

"If something as devastating as this was going to happen, I'm grateful it happened in New Zealand where their souls can rest in natural beauty and in love," the statement said.

Ardern said those who had died in the eruption would be "forever linked" to New Zealand.

Members of the public are also filling the nearby Mataatua Reserve to watch a broadcast of the live stream on a big screen. Children from Te Kura o Te Paroa performed kapa haka for the waiting public.

Children from Te Kura o Te Paroa are perform for the waiting public at Mataatua Reserve. Photo / Andrew Warner

About 100 people gathered for a dawn service this morning at Whakatāne Heads in honour of the 22 people who died, RNZ reported.

Local iwi Ngāti Awa facilitated the service and those who gathered performed karakia and sang emotional waiata, facing the ocean in the direction of Whakaari.

Among the crowd were former tour guides Kelsey Waghorn and Jake Milbank, who were New Zealand's only survivors of the eruption.

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi was down at the reserve to commemorate those who lost their lives and to "stand in solidarity" with their families.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is welcomed on to the marae alongside other Labour MPs. Photo / Andrew Warner

Waititi' s nephew Tipene Maangi was killed in the eruption.

He said his whānau were "fortunate enough" to get his body returned home. They had been through their grieving process and had closure that many others hadn't, he said.

He said they had formed a special bond with the whānau of Hayden Marshall-Inman, the tour guide whose body was never recovered.

Members of the public are beginning to fill Mataatua Reserve in Whakatāne for the commemoration. Photo / Caroline Fleming

"My heart goes out to them," Waititi said.

He was down here today as an MP but also someone who had suffered a loss.

Whakaari was still live and active and she was the reason we were all gathered today, he said.

Amy, who did not wish to share her last name, looked at Whakaari every day from her window.

She felt that was more than a reason to come and commemorate at Mataatua reserve.

Whakaari was the jewel in Whakatāne's crown she said, and the eruption had changed the town forever.

Others who spoke to NZME said it was a pōuri day and was important to come down and stand together in support of those who have passed or those who were still suffering.

When the live stream started at Mataatua reserve the crowd quietened.

There are more than 50 people at the reserve enjoying the sun while paying their respects.

One couple that spoke to NZME anonymously said the town was starting to turn around again, following a deep sadness through the town.

Remembering the dead

The dead included teenagers, elderly tourists, a family of four and two Kiwi tour guides who showed visitors around what was regarded as one of New Zealand's most unique tourism destinations.

Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman's body was never recovered and his family planned to head to Whakaari this morning if the weather allowed.

Many of those injured or killed were Australians who had been visiting from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship docked in Tauranga.

White Island aerial view after the volcanic eruption on December 9, 2019. Photo / File

Those who survived spent months in intensive care units in New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere fighting for their lives and receiving multiple surgeries to treat the extensive burns suffered in the eruption.

The Whakaari / White Island eruption - From then until now. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / 60 Minutes / Supplied

On the anniversary today, survivors, victims' families and first responders have been invited to the marae for a commemoration service.

It's is closed to the wider public and Māori Television is the only media organisation present. It will be livestreaming the event to the public and the livestream will also be broadcast on a big screen at Mataatua Reserve from 1pm.

Flowers and messages for the Whakaari/White Island eruption on fence neae the Whakatāne boat ramp on December 9 2019. Photo / Katee Shanks

Last week WorkSafe New Zealand confirmed charges had been laid against 13 parties in relation to the eruption.