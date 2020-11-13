Website of the Year

Whakaari / White Island: Emergency training discussed for six years but not done

7 minutes to read
NZ Herald were in the air in the hours after the dramatic eruption of White Island and captured stunning footage of NZ's most active volcano. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / George Novak
Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

Police talked about doing an emergency exercise at Whakaari for six years before the deadly 2019 eruption but it never happened.

They also faced difficulties getting a shelter set up at the island with first-aid

