Wet weekend weather: Rain forecast for most of New Zealand, warnings in place

28 May, 2021 01:24 AM 3 minutes to read

MetService National weather: May 28th - 30th. Video / MetService

New Zealanders up and down the country should pack a brolly and rain jacket this weekend as heavy rain is expected to hit the country this weekend.

MetService have issued heavy rain warnings for Taranaki, north of the mountain and eastern Bay of Plenty.

Squally thunderstorms are also set to unleash over the west coast of the north island from Taranaki to Waikato, Auckland, Bay of Plenty Coromandel and Northland.

As noted above, the heavy rain will be fueled by an atmospheric river of moisture.



Here's a visual representation. Note the distinct connection with the tropics and sub-tropics. pic.twitter.com/UYAl1W8F82 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 27, 2021

"The western regions will start to see some [rain] overnight and into the early hours and then throughout the morning the front will spread eastwards across the country," a MetService spokesperson said.

Moving down the country, a heavy rain warning is also in place for Nelson west of Motueka.

Cantabrians are bracing themselves for a weekend of wild weather as the most significant rainfall in 10 years is predicted to fall in the region.

⚠Weekend Severe Weather ⚠



Complex low brings periods of heavy rain, persistent with significant accumulations in Canterbury. Possible severe SE gales for the West Coast.



Read all the details, and stay up to date at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X



^AR pic.twitter.com/KxOZRzRqm5 — MetService (@MetService) May 27, 2021

MetService is forecasting about 150mm of rain to fall in Canterbury over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

NZTA maintenance and operations senior manager Wayne Oldfield said the downpour had the potential to cause widespread flooding, land instability and for some rivers to break flood banks.

"People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website and social media for updates and road closures," Oldfield said.

While North Canterbury and the Kaikōura coast are expected to be particularly affected, other parts of the country are also warned to expect wet and windy conditions.

Our friends at @MetService have issued a red warning for parts of Canterbury this weekend.@niwa_nz in-house modelling indicates 100-250+ mm of rain by 6 pm Monday.



❗️Some areas will receive 2-3 months worth of rain in 2-3 days. https://t.co/DbxR8N3JAZ pic.twitter.com/xjHSpPrOWd — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 28, 2021

Christchurch City Council's Tim Drennan said pumps would be on standby in parts of Bromley, New Brighton, and the Flockton area.

"It will be a wet day for most people," a MetService spokesperson said.

Moving to the centre of the north island, people in Taupō can expect a wet day.

Wellington and the Wairarapa can expect some rain.

🌧 A front moves across the country today, bringing scattered rain to many regions. 🌧



Keep an eye on the rain radar at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01



^AR pic.twitter.com/3gpuZN95y7 — MetService (@MetService) May 27, 2021

The best place in the country to be tomorrow is Fiordland, where no rain is forecast.

Looking further into the weekend, wet weather is still forecasted for much of the country, especially in eastern regions.

However, with the rain comes some warmer air, so no need for the woollies.

A strong wind watch is in place for Buller, Westland and north of Hokitika from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Metservice is predicting southeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.