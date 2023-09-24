Wet weather to put a damper on the first week of school holidays

Auckland is in the firing line for more wet weather this week. Photo / Alex Burton

Wet weather will put a damper on the start of the school holidays as more wild weather continues to affect several areas of the country.

Another “atmospheric river” is expected to descend on the eastern North Island today. According to one forecaster, Tairāwhiti and areas of the Bay of Plenty could receive one to two months’ worth of rain in just 48 hours.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the atmospheric river will make its way northwest across the country, with the edge catching Auckland tomorrow.

Showers are expected throughout the first day of the school holidays tomorrow, becoming heavy in the afternoon.

The weather is expected to be “changeable and unsettled” as the week continues, according to Glassey, with showers expected each day.

“We are going to have rain or showers in Auckland most days this week, but there’ll be dry intervals in between as well,” Glassey said.

However, it does not seem like this wet weather will reach the point where it meets the criteria to be classed as severe weather.

The same can’t be said for the East Coast today, as the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence took to Facebook yesterday to warn residents of the incoming heavy rain.

“We are well-practiced with these weather events in the Bay, and as we know, it’s always important to be prepared.

“Be prepared for any power outages by making sure you have torches and batteries available and you’ve got some emergency food supplies in the house,” the post read.

While severe weather watches and warnings have lapsed for most of the country, eastern parts of the North Island are not off the hook yet.

A heavy rain warning came into effect overnight for the Bay of Plenty region, east of Whakatāne, and will remain in place until 2pm tomorrow.

Residents have been told to expect 220 to 320 millimetres of rain to accumulate about the ranges and 150 to 190mm farther west, with 20 to 30mm/h about the ranges during Sunday and on Monday morning.

It comes just days after a massive deluge in Southland. Queenstown earlier recorded its wettest 24-hour period in 24 years, causing officials to declare a state of emergency for the region at 6.33am on Friday. There was 87mm of rainfall from 9am Thursday to 9am Friday, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said.

The local state of emergency for Queenstown and Southland was lifted yesterday afternoon as the regions move into a “local transition period” to support the community and address flooding impacts

Ten homes have now been red-stickered and two yellow-stickered.

While 55 people were initially evacuated, there were now about 15 people still unable to return to their homes, the council said.

There remains no public access to Queenstown Cemetery - which took the brunt of the slip, with logs and slash scattered throughout the site - or Ben Lomond Reserve for safety reasons.