Weather forces evacuations in Queenstown, Southland in state of emergency

Heavy rain leads to a state of emergency being declared in Gore, an agency review reveals a reset is needed at Oranga Tamariki, Labour celebrates the GDP boost and the Mama Hooch rapists appeal their convictions and sentences. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Heavy rain and flooding has put Southland into a region-wide state of emergency, while landslides and heavy floodwaters have threatened homes in Queenstown.

Some Queenstown residents had to evacuate last night and other residents had to be rescued from their cars

The failure of a water treatment plant at Tuatapere, near Invercargill, has left the remote town with eight hours’ drinking water.

Further severe weather is expected today as a very slow-moving front bearing heavy rain, heavy snow and strong winds.

Schools and kindergartens throughout Southland were likely to be closed today, Emergency Management Southland said.

Fire and Emergency staff were called to a home in Fernhill after reports a landslide was threatening a house at 7.51pm. Upon arrival, it was found the residents had already evacuated and there was extensive flooding around the home.

Nearby, Fire and Emergency crews were called to a landslide behind a property in Reavers Lane, Queenstown at 7.33pm. The occupants of four homes self-evacuated on advice from the crews.

Another crew was sent to Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd at 7.13pm after a landslide fell, trapping a car. One person was rescued and was uninjured.





Emergency services were kept busy in Queenstown, helping residents deal with flooding and landslides. Photo / James Allan





Emergency services were kept busy in Queenstown, helping residents deal with flooding and landslides. Photo / James Allan

Queenstown Lakes District Council said in a Facebook post after midnight that emergency crews were responding to another debris flow behind the Queenstown Cemetery next to Brecon Street.

Meanwhile in Glenorchy rain had overtopped the Glenorchy lagoon, and it was looking to impact low-lying areas of the township.

Anyone feeling unsafe had been encouraged to self-evacuate and stay with friends and family. Evacuation centres have been opened at the Queenstown Memorial Hall and at Glenorchy School.

“The lagoon is still rising and we will continue to monitor.” Many roads have also been closed due to flooding and debris.

Southland in state of emergency, water plant fails in Tuatapere

A region-wide state of emergency has also been declared for Southland amidst widespread surface flooding and landslides, which forced residents to evacuate and trapped others in cars.

The failure of a water treatment plant at Tuatapere had left the remote town with eight hours’ of drinking water last night. Police rescued two people from a car stuck in flood water on Gore Mataura Highway, between Jubilee Ave and Given Rd.

The floodwaters inundated a water treatment plant in Tuatapere, causing it to stop working and residents are asked to conserve water.

Last night Southland District Council warned reservoir should have enough drinking water to last eight hours until the plant can be restored. People are asked not to take showers, wash dishes or flush toilets.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp encouraged everyone to avoid contact with the floodwaters as wastewater and stormwater systems across Southland towns struggled to cope with volumes.

“We would encourage people to stay home and off the roads as surface flooding is impacting both town and rural roads. Not all roads affected by flooding will be signposted, so extreme caution is needed,” said Mapp.

The surface flooding came after 72 millimetres of rain fell yesterday morning, Gore District Mayor Ben Bell reported.

Emergency services were kept busy in Queenstown, helping residents deal with flooding and landslides. Photo / James Allan

In Gore and Mataura, the stormwater and wastewater network has been overwhelmed and water was threatening homes yesterday.

Gore mayor Ben Bell told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning the town’s main river, the Mataura, wouldn’t peak until 7pm tonight so it was being watched carefully.

Rain in the area had fallen to a light drizzle.

The holidays will start one day early today for St Peters College students as the school is overcome with floodwater. Exams have been postponed due to the severe flooding.

Council staff were protecting property with sandbags or by pumping water.

“However, this is a time-consuming process, so we ask people to be patient and kind,” Bell said.

He advised people to monitor their radios and the council’s Facebook page and website for updates.

Last night, 300m of rain was expected to fall on top of the massive amounts already fallen in Southland according to Metservice.