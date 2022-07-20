Wet and windy: All flights in and out of Wellington cancelled, multiple roads closed

Traffic hitting surface flooding during heavy rain in Wellington. File Photo / Mark Mitchell

All flights in and out of the capital have been grounded until further notice as gale-force winds and torrential rain lash the region.

A spokesperson from Wellington Airport confirmed to the Herald that high winds are making it unsafe for baggage handlers to operate.

"Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for further information."

The wild weather has also closed roads - including a stretch of busy Willis St.

A police spokesperson says the road is closed between Mercer and Boulcott St because of concern over the stability of a window in a building.

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff."

A stretch of road in Eastbourne has also been closed because waves are breaking over it.

People are advised to avoid Marine Drive in Eastbourne because of the chaotic weather.

Almost all ferry sailings have been cancelled because of high swells with forecasts of up to 7 metres, and the Wellington City Council is warning people to be aware of the flood risk as the day goes on.



There are also snowfall warnings on the Desert Rd and the Remutaka Hill Range, with the Desert Rd getting 2 to 3cm of snow near the summit.

Sleet is expected on the Remutaka Range and there's a chance it could turn to snow, MetService warns.

Wellington and Wairarapa will also be blasted by gale-force winds and torrential rain with gusts up to 130km/h in exposed places.

In Wellington, there have been 16 slips in the past 24 hours, from Maupuia to Houghton Bay to Te Aro and Kaiwharawhara.

"While flooding isn't a major issue at the moment, large waves are forecast for this afternoon and, given all the adverse conditions, we recommend everyone travel safe, stay dry, and report any major weather incidents to our contact centre on 499 4444," a council spokesman said.

🟧 Severe Weather Update 🟨



Snow, rain, wind and swell warnings/watches are on the cards around central parts of the country today.



Get all the details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X



Make the most of the weekend as more wind and rain approaches from the north early next week. pic.twitter.com/S0bvvp3JnW — MetService (@MetService) July 20, 2022

A heavy swell warning is in place for Wellington from Cape Terawhiti to Turakirae Head. Swells are expected to peak at 7m early this evening, and will be between 5m and 7m through tomorrow afternoon.

Wellington Regional Emergency Management is warning people to stay off the beaches and avoid driving on coastal roads during peak swells.

"Swells can cause surface flooding and debris wash up including driftwood, seaweed, sand and gravel."