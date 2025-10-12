Advertisement
Westlake Boys’ High: Inside the culture driving the North Shore school’s sporting dominance

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Westlake Boys' High School has become a sporting powerhouse in New Zealand secondary schools sport. Photo / Mike Smith

The Herald recently recognised Westlake Boys’ High School as New Zealand’s best sporting school for boys after an incredible 12 months of success. Its students brought home one national title in the major team sports tournaments but featured among the top four in five others. It’s incredibly rare and difficult across our school sports teams. What makes Westlake such a force? Mike Thorpe reports.

