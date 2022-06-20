Picton crash tragedy, BB guns send mall into lockdown and time to say goodbye to pre-departure Covid testing in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One in 75 vehicles stopped by police in the Western Bay of Plenty over the past two weekends had an impaired driver, police say.

More than 11,000 drivers were tested at breath alcohol checkpoints around the region as part of Operation Tri City, a partnership between Bay of Plenty and Waikato police districts.

"Amongst this number, 153 impaired drivers were processed at these checkpoints – equating to 1 in every 75 vehicles stopped," acting Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said.

"This was a disappointing and significant number of impaired drivers on our roads putting themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk of harm on our roads. Imagine what may have happened if Police hadn't stopped them.

"What was particularly concerning was that several of those who were caught over the limit were at a checkpoint on State Highway 2 near Paengaroa in a 100km/h area."

The operation had road policing staff, the Impairment Prevention Team and Commerical Vehicle Safety Team spend a weekend each in Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton, carrying out roadside impairment testing.

153 impaired drivers were processed at the checkpoints. Photo / Duncan Brown

Police also found four disqualified drivers, suspended 18 licenses and impounded eight vehicles.

This is the fifth year the two districts have worked together on the operation.

Anderson said, for the most part, the police's presence was "very well received" with many saying it was good to see officers out in numbers.

"Op Tri City is an important part of our work towards Vision Zero - which has the aim of having no deaths on our roads by 2050.

"We were highly visible, engaged with thousands of motorists and undertook an intensive breath testing campaign - all with the specific aim of reducing road trauma caused by alcohol and drug impairment.

"The impact of being apprehended for drinking and driving can be significant, but not as significant as causing serious injury or death on our roads.

"Our message is simple, don't drink and drive, have a plan to get home safely if you overindulge."