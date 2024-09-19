Waves crashing in at Rapahoe Bay, north of Greymouth. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“You need to make sure the gear you’ve got is equipped for the conditions,” she said.

“Everybody is offering their condolences and feels for the family and children involved.”

The victim is understood to be a well-known local resident.

A fellow whitebaiter raised the alarm and watched helplessly as the drama unfolded about 10am.

The Greymouth Star understands the victim was just putting his net in at the mouth of the Seven Mile Creek for the mid-morning high tide when he was struck from behind by a wave, which filled his waders and dragged him into the sea.

The Rūnanga, Cobden and Greymouth fire brigades, together with police, St John and the Roa Mining West Coast Rescue Helicopter all responded immediately.

The helicopter hovered over the mouth of the creek for a short time before landing on the southern side and then taking to the air again.

It was stood down as the man was pulled from the surf by police and a member of the public.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant district commander Atila de Oliveira said conditions were challenging.

“The sea was very rough – even the helicopter couldn’t even see anything from above with the sea foam,” he said.

Initial predictions were the man had been “out there for between 13-15 minutes”.

“He was facing down when we found him, so we knew that wasn’t a good sign.”

De Oliveira said an event like this will have a significant impact on the community.