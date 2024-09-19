Advertisement
West Coast whitebaiting tragedy: Mayor reminds community of safety this season

NZ Herald
A whitebaiter has died after putting his net into Seven Mile Creek at Rapahoe. Photo / Greymouth Star

The Grey District Mayor has issued a warning over the area’s volatile conditions after the death of a whitebaiter swept out to sea.

Police were alerted “that a person had been swept down the river towards the ocean” about 10am yesterday, near Rapahoe Bay on the West Coast. Tragically, the man was unable to be revived.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gilbert said she wants to reiterate safety this whitebait season.

“This is a really tragic accident but having the right gear and just being aware of how volatile the conditions can get is really important,” she said.

Gilbert said the river mouths where people are whitebaiting are “very unpredictable”.

Waves crashing in at Rapahoe Bay, north of Greymouth. Photo / Jason Oxenham
“You need to make sure the gear you’ve got is equipped for the conditions,” she said.

“Everybody is offering their condolences and feels for the family and children involved.”

The victim is understood to be a well-known local resident.

A fellow whitebaiter raised the alarm and watched helplessly as the drama unfolded about 10am.

The Greymouth Star understands the victim was just putting his net in at the mouth of the Seven Mile Creek for the mid-morning high tide when he was struck from behind by a wave, which filled his waders and dragged him into the sea.

The Rūnanga, Cobden and Greymouth fire brigades, together with police, St John and the Roa Mining West Coast Rescue Helicopter all responded immediately.

The helicopter hovered over the mouth of the creek for a short time before landing on the southern side and then taking to the air again.

It was stood down as the man was pulled from the surf by police and a member of the public.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant district commander Atila de Oliveira said conditions were challenging.

“The sea was very rough – even the helicopter couldn’t even see anything from above with the sea foam,” he said.

Initial predictions were the man had been “out there for between 13-15 minutes”.

“He was facing down when we found him, so we knew that wasn’t a good sign.”

De Oliveira said an event like this will have a significant impact on the community.

