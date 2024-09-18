Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

A man has died after being swept down a river near Rapahoe on the West Coast this morning.

Police rushed to Davy Creek at 10am after being notified “that a person had been swept down the river towards the ocean”.

Waves crashing in at Rapahoe Bay, north of Greymouth. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The man was recovered from the water and brought to shore, where CPR was performed,” police said in a statement.