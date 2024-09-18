“Tragically, the man was unable to be revived.
“Police are in the process of notifying next of kin and further information is not available at this stage.”
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was notified just after 10am, with three crews sent.
“We sent vehicles from Compton, Runanga and Greymouth,” a Fenz statement said.
Hato Hone St John were called to the scene “in Seven Mile Creek Bridge, Rapahoe at 10.02″.
The ambulance service responded with one ambulance and one operations manager.
A rescue helicopter has been deployed and police are now on the scene.
More to come.
