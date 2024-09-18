Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Davy Creek, West Coast river tragedy: Man dies after swept down river towards sea

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

A man has died after being swept down a river near Rapahoe on the West Coast this morning.

Police rushed to Davy Creek at 10am after being notified “that a person had been swept down the river towards the ocean”.

Waves crashing in at Rapahoe Bay, north of Greymouth. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Waves crashing in at Rapahoe Bay, north of Greymouth. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“The man was recovered from the water and brought to shore, where CPR was performed,” police said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Tragically, the man was unable to be revived.

“Police are in the process of notifying next of kin and further information is not available at this stage.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was notified just after 10am, with three crews sent.

“We sent vehicles from Compton, Runanga and Greymouth,” a Fenz statement said.

A person has been swept towards the ocean near Rapahoe, North of Greymouth. Photo / Google Maps
A person has been swept towards the ocean near Rapahoe, North of Greymouth. Photo / Google Maps

Hato Hone St John were called to the scene “in Seven Mile Creek Bridge, Rapahoe at 10.02″.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The ambulance service responded with one ambulance and one operations manager.

A rescue helicopter has been deployed and police are now on the scene.

More to come.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand