Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

An investigation is under way after a body was found on a track on the West Coast.

A police spokesman told the Herald a body was found by a member of the public on the Pororari River Track in Punakaiki on Monday about 9.20am.

“An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the death.

“The Porarari River Track remains open.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.