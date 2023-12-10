Voyager 2023 media awards
West Coast death: Body found on track in Punakaiki

Sam Sherwood
By
Quick Read
An investigation is under way after a body was found on a track on the West Coast.

A police spokesman told the Herald a body was found by a member of the public on the Pororari River Track in Punakaiki on Monday about 9.20am.

“An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the death.

“The Porarari River Track remains open.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.

