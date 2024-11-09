Some homes in Hannah’s Clearing on the West Coast have suffered flood damage after heavy rain battered the region.

While the rain eased last night, it left behind slips and flooding.

Hague said Hannah’s Clearing, south of Haast, was heavily impacted and some people evacuated themselves on Friday.

The Waiho River in Westland at 8am yesterday. Photo / West Coast Regional Council Facebook

At least four homes have been damaged by floodwaters, but they won’t have a clear idea of the damage until later today.

Hague said the deluge did not last as long as forecast, but the state of emergency was still needed while they obtained a clearer idea of the extent of flooding and slips.

“The weather event has passed through faster than we had feared and that’s great news in terms of minimising the damage we need to respond to.”

The emergency management centre will remain staffed until Monday.

A slip in Jackson Bay, Westland following 24 hours of torrential rain over 24 hours from November 8. Photo / West Coast Emergency Management

Road closures after slips

In a statement on Saturday, the New Zealand Transport Agency said parts of the state highway would remain closed over the weekend.

Systems manager Mark Pinner said: “Our crews will continue to clean up the fallen trees and slips around Bruce Bay, the glacier towns and south of Ross but the Knights Point cracks are of more concern.”

SH6 through the Knights Point area would remain closed for the weekend with the next update for the route between Fox Glacier and Haast at 10am on Monday.

NZTA said no detour was available for SH6 at Knights Point.

Surface flooding in Knights Point, Westland following severe rain in the region. Photo / West Coast Emergency Management

“People wanting to get to Greymouth or Hokitika will need to come via Arthur’s Pass or the Lewis Pass from the east coast for the time being, or delay their journeys.”

Mitchell said “hopefully” roads would be restored and reopened as soon as possible.

“Obviously the big focus right now is public safety and making sure there is a strong response.

“The West Coasters are pretty good and used to dealing with water and rain but for us as a country, this is a reality. We are going to continue to be hit by these weather events and obviously it’s extremely important in terms of how we respond and react to that.”