But MetService posted on X just before 8.30am that the situation was “improving with the offending front moving north today and the rain clearing the West Coast through this afternoon and evening”.

“It’s been a wet 24 hours on the West Coast with as much as 350mm having fallen to 7am.”

Niwa described the overnight and morning rainfall in Fiordland and the West Coast as “exceptional, even by the standards of this very wet region”, in its own post to X, adding that Franz Josef was having its wettest day (9am-9am) since 1979.

For Lake Moeraki it was its wettest day on records that go back to 1985, Niwa wrote.

Despite the expected easing conditions, people are still being warned to prepare getaway bags for potential evacuations – not forgetting medications and pets, West Coast Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.

“If anyone is feeling unsafe, please self-evacuate to friends or family on higher ground or call 111.”

The west of the South Island is under several orange-level heavy rain warnings today after heavy rain began falling yesterday.

In Westland District, another 70-120mm of rain was expected to accumulate, mainly about the ranges and including downpours in the seven hours to 3pm, MetService wrote on its website.

“Peak rates of 25-35mm an hour [are] expected this morning.”

The Waiho River in Westland at 8am. The river was at 8.2m around this time, and rising, with the peak expected late morning. Photo / West Coast Regional Council

Further north in the Grey and Buller districts, heavy rain was expected until 9pm today, while an orange-level rain warning was in place until 3pm for the Canterbury headwaters south of Arthur’s Pass. A heavy rain warning for the Otago headwaters expired at 11am.

As of 10.50am, the following sections of State Highway 6 were closed due to slips and flooding, according to a post on X by NZTA Waka Kotahi.

SH6 between Ross and Fox Glacier

SH6 between Fox Glacier and Haast

UPDATE 10:50AM

SH6 between Ross and Fox Glacier is now CLOSED due to flooding and slips.

SH6 between Haast Pass and Makarora is now OPEN.

CLOSED

• SH6 - Ross to Fox Glacier - Slips and Flooding

• SH6 - Fox Glacier to Haast - Slips and Flooding https://t.co/U3uqoZ4ufw pic.twitter.com/SDwOYOkbhH — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) November 8, 2024

SH6 between Haast Pass and Makarora is now open.

“There is a lot of water around our Westland communities and travelling is hazardous with surface flooding and potential slips. If you don’t need to travel, please stay home,” West Coast Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.

If people must drive, they should slow down while travelling through flood waters, keep their lights on and double following distances.

Heavy rain falling about the ranges of Westland district and through to coastal areas over the past 24 hours was moving north and starting to affect the Hokitika Catchment, West Coast Regional Council wrote on Facebook about 9am.

Twenty-four-hour rain totals at key rainfall sites included::

492mm at Haast River Gauge at Roaring Billy (Niwa), 25.5mm (last hour)

476mm at Waiho River (Douglas Hutt) (Niwa), 30.5mm (last hour)

413.5mm at Waiho River (state highway bridge), 9.6mm (last hour)

386.5mm at Cropp River (Niwa), 27mm (last hour)

Overnight and morning rainfall in Fiordland and the West Coast was exceptional, even by the standards of this very wet region!



Franz Josef is having their wettest day (9am-9am period) since 1979, and Lake Moeraki is having their wettest day on records to 1985. pic.twitter.com/JmnwuRZoqH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 8, 2024

These totals were slightly higher than originally forecast but in line with the latest MetService warning issued last night, the council wrote.

River levels were the following:

Waiho: 8.2m and rising. The council is continuing to monitor with eyes on the ground and is forecasting a continued rise with a peak around late morning as rainfall moves north.

Wanganui: 5.12m and rising, the council is continuing to monitor rainfall and river levels and has a team deploying for eyes on the ground.

Arawhata: 5.8m and rising.

Hokitika River (The Gorge): 4.3m and rising.

Council teams were managing river alerts as they flowed through the system, and teams were observing flow and water levels as they rose, the council wrote.

“We will issue an updated river advisory in the afternoon, for up-to-date information keep an eye on the West Coast Emergency Management.”

