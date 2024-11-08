Local state of emergency declared for the southern ward of Westland District this morning.
Sections of State Highway 6 are closed due to flooding and slips.
Up to 350mm of rain had fallen on the West Coast by 7am, and Franz Josef was having its wettest day since 1979, weather experts said.
A local state of emergency has been issued for the southern ward of Westland District this morning as flooding sparks evacuations, road closures and landslips, authorities say.
The declaration was made at 9.42am by Mayor Helen Lash, with rivers still rising late this morning.
“The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the district, including evacuations, road closures and landslips in the South Westland area,” West Coast Emergency Management wrote on its Facebook page.
Emergency Management had been monitoring the situation across the West Coast as the region braced for 400mm over 27 hours starting yesterday and continuing until this afternoon.
But MetService posted on X just before 8.30am that the situation was “improving with the offending front moving north today and the rain clearing the West Coast through this afternoon and evening”.
“It’s been a wet 24 hours on the West Coast with as much as 350mm having fallen to 7am.”
Niwa described the overnight and morning rainfall in Fiordland and the West Coast as “exceptional, even by the standards of this very wet region”, in its own post to X, adding that Franz Josef was having its wettest day (9am-9am) since 1979.
For Lake Moeraki it was its wettest day on records that go back to 1985, Niwa wrote.
Despite the expected easing conditions, people are still being warned to prepare getaway bags for potential evacuations – not forgetting medications and pets, West Coast Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.
“If anyone is feeling unsafe, please self-evacuate to friends or family on higher ground or call 111.”
The west of the South Island is under several orange-level heavy rain warnings today after heavy rain began falling yesterday.
In Westland District, another 70-120mm of rain was expected to accumulate, mainly about the ranges and including downpours in the seven hours to 3pm, MetService wrote on its website.
“Peak rates of 25-35mm an hour [are] expected this morning.”
Further north in the Grey and Buller districts, heavy rain was expected until 9pm today, while an orange-level rain warning was in place until 3pm for the Canterbury headwaters south of Arthur’s Pass. A heavy rain warning for the Otago headwaters expired at 11am.
As of 10.50am, the following sections of State Highway 6 were closed due to slips and flooding, according to a post on X by NZTA Waka Kotahi.
SH6 between Ross and Fox Glacier
SH6 between Fox Glacier and Haast
“There is a lot of water around our Westland communities and travelling is hazardous with surface flooding and potential slips. If you don’t need to travel, please stay home,” West Coast Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.
If people must drive, they should slow down while travelling through flood waters, keep their lights on and double following distances.
Heavy rain falling about the ranges of Westland district and through to coastal areas over the past 24 hours was moving north and starting to affect the Hokitika Catchment, West Coast Regional Council wrote on Facebook about 9am.
Twenty-four-hour rain totals at key rainfall sites included::
492mm at Haast River Gauge at Roaring Billy (Niwa), 25.5mm (last hour)
476mm at Waiho River (Douglas Hutt) (Niwa), 30.5mm (last hour)
413.5mm at Waiho River (state highway bridge), 9.6mm (last hour)
386.5mm at Cropp River (Niwa), 27mm (last hour)
Overnight and morning rainfall in Fiordland and the West Coast was exceptional, even by the standards of this very wet region!
