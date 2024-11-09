The Waiho River in Westland at 8am today November 11, 2024. Photo / West Coast Regional Council Facebook
Local state of emergency declared for the southern ward of Westland District this morning, State Highway 6 north of Haast to remain closed all weekend.
Up to 350mm of rain had fallen on the West Coast by 7am, and Franz Josef was having its wettest day since 1979, weather experts said.
Westland District Mayor said locals are rallying around one another as damages are assessed and self-evacuees find refuge.
Westland District Mayor Helen Lash has described locals as a “resilient bunch” after a local state of emergency was issued for the southern ward of Westland District this morning as flooding sparked evacuations, road closures and landslips.
The state of emergency was declared at 9.42am by Westland Mayor Helen Lash.
“The declaration comes as extensive flooding causes significant problems across the district, including evacuations, road closures and landslips in the South Westland area,” West Coast Emergency Management wrote on its Facebook page.
“There’s people already out kayaking on the lake so we’re getting on with it and we look forward to getting things back to normal,” she said.
Lash advises motorists in the area to stay up to date, and remember that driving in some areas is still hazardous.
“As far as slips go there’s still that risk, night-time the time not to be on the road there’s still that volatile ground so just be wary of that,” she said.
She said with the easing rain, work will soon be underway to assess damage to roads and properties in the area.
“The roading crews will be out inspecting as soon as it’s safe to do so, these teams are onto it and they get out there pretty instantaneously so we’ll be getting things sorted fairly quickly out here,” she said.
In the latest update, West Coast Emergency Management announced State Highway 6 between Ross and Fox Glacier is now open but there is still some surface flooding around.
“Between Fox Glacier and Haast, State Highway 6 remains closed throughout the weekend due to slips, flooding and cracks in the road near Knights Point.
“Waka Kotahi will provide an update on this situation on Monday morning. All other highways are currently open and travellers are advised to head North,” it said.
They also said while some people remain marooned, there is accommodation available in most towns.
MetService meteorologist Chelsea Glue said rain was easing across northern Buller, north of Hokitika and the warnings for most of Westland have now expired.
“Grey and Buller Districts are still in an orange warning but that’s expected to lift in the next few hours,” she said.
She said from a rainfall perspective, things are trending in the right direction but reminded residents to be wary on the roads, particularly around rivers.
“River levels still can rise, there can be a delay between the rainfall and the rivers rising so please do be mindful of that when you’re out and about,” she said.
Niwa described the overnight and morning rainfall in Fiordland and the West Coast as “exceptional, even by the standards of this very wet region”, in its own post to X, adding that Franz Josef was having its wettest day (9am-9am) since 1979.
For Lake Moeraki it was its wettest day on records that go back to 1985, Niwa wrote.
As of 5pm, NZ Transport Agency said in a post on X that SH6 between Ross and Fox Glacier is now open.
SH6 between Haast Pass and Makarora had been closed earlier, but is now open.
“There is a lot of water around our Westland communities and travelling is hazardous with surface flooding and potential slips. If you don’t need to travel, please stay home,” West Coast Emergency Management wrote on Facebook.
Twenty-four-hour rain totals at key rainfall sites included:
492mm at Haast River Gauge at Roaring Billy (Niwa), 25.5mm (last hour)
476mm at Waiho River (Douglas Hutt) (Niwa), 30.5mm (last hour)
413.5mm at Waiho River (state highway bridge), 9.6mm (last hour)
386.5mm at Cropp River (Niwa), 27mm (last hour)
These totals were slightly higher than originally forecast but in line with the latest MetService warning issued last night, the council wrote.
In a 1pm update, Westland District Council reported river levels are starting to drop as rain eases in South Westland.
Council teams are managing river alerts as they flow through the system, and teams are observing flow and water levels as they rise, the council wrote.
“We ask that anyone who has been isolated and is in need of support, or whose home has been affected by the event get in touch by calling the CDEM Duty number, 03 769 9323,” said Controller Kevin Hague.
The rain is subsiding, but some rivers will continue to rise as the rainfall moves from the ranges to the river mouths, he said.
“If you can, stay put and avoid driving. Some of the local roads are still closed, which is preventing people travelling easily, but we expect this to lessen over the next few hours.”
“If you need to travel and encounter a road that is closed, please respect the signage and don’t drive through flood waters.”
