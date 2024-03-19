Green Bay High School in West Auckland. Photo / File

A man has attempted to abduct a West Auckland school student in broad daylight, prompting warnings from the school.

Green Bay High School notified the public of the incident on social media this morning.

“It has come to our attention that an adult male driving a small white truck/van approached one of our students yesterday afternoon at approx 4pm, on South Titirangi Road.

“He grabbed the student’s arm and tried to pull the student into his vehicle.”

The school said police have been notified.

The school said police recommended students walk or bike to and from school with a buddy and not use hidden tracks or areas that cannot be seen from the road.

“Never get in a vehicle or go somewhere with someone you do not know.

“If a person is persistent, follows you, and won’t leave you alone scream HELP, HELP, HELP as loudly as you can. Repeat this while getting as far away as possible.”

The day of the incident the school had closed early at 12.30pm for parent/student/teacher conferences.

“School buses are not able to come early, however, supervision will be available in the school library,” the school said.

Ring 111 immediately if you are concerned for your safety or think someone is following you, police said.