Police and forensic teams carry out a scene examination at a property in Massey, West Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Police and forensic teams carry out a scene examination at a property in Massey, West Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Police and forensic teams investigating a homicide are carrying out a scene examination at a West Auckland property after a woman’s body was discovered at the weekend.

Staff in white jumpsuits carried items in boxes and brown paper bags from a small unit in front of a main house at a Chorley Ave property in Massey. The unit’s white lace curtains remained closed.

Several people could also be seen inside the main house, as children played outside on the driveway.

Police and forensic teams carry out a scene examination at a property in Massey, West Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

A local resident said he had not heard anything untoward over the weekend and it was usually a “very quiet” area.

He did not know the family who lived at the property; other than occasionally exchanging a wave, he said.

Another neighbour said local residents mostly kept to themselves.

Police yesterday announced a 43-year-old man known to the victim has been charged with murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said authorities were called to the property on Sunday about 12.50am and found a woman’s body.

Police at a property in Massey, West Auckland, where a woman's body was found. Photo / Alex Burton

Goldie said a scene examination started yesterday and would continue today, as police investigated the woman’s death.

“Police would like to extend our condolences to the woman’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

The 43-year-old man is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon.